US defense officials heading to Guyana

…as Govt. pushes back against Venezuela’s aggression

Kaieteur News – Two teams from the United States Department of Defence are due here next week as Guyana intensifies its push back against threats from Venezuela that has launched a referendum aimed at getting a mandate from its citizens to annex the Essequibo Region.

Speaking to residents in the border community of Mabaruma on Thursday, President Irfaan Ali announced that two teams from the US Department of Defence would be paying two visits to Guyana next week and several other visits are planned for December. Ali said too that the Guyana Police Force in particular is doing a lot of work “behind the scenes” to analyse intelligence gathered. “We are going to plan for all eventualities…We are not going to succumb to Venezuela’s bullyism,” the Guyana leader told residents.

Also speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo also affirmed Guyana’s commitment to peace and also mentioned the upcoming visits by the teams from the US Department of Defence.

Jagdeo announced that, in preparation for potential scenarios, Guyana is exploring various options and actively engaging with allies. He said in addition to the two teams from the United States Department of Defense several other visits have been planned in the month of December. Emphasizing Guyana’s steadfast pursuit of peace, particularly at its borders, Jagdeo reiterated the government’s dedication to exploring all available measures for national defense. Addressing concerns about potential aggression, VP Jagdeo emphasised, “We are not going to succumb to Venezuela’s bullyism,” clarifying that Guyana is focused on protecting its sovereignty through diplomatic means. He stressed that the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela should be resolved peacefully in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Asserting global support, Jagdeo reminded of the backing from organizations like CARICOM, the Commonwealth, and the Organisation of the American States (OAS), along with major nations such as the United Kingdom (UK).

Moreover, Guyana is currently awaiting the ruling of the ICJ on its request for provisional measures that would block questions relating to the annexation of the Essequibo territory in the upcoming December 3 referendum by the Venezuelan government.

Remain calm

Meanwhile, President Ali urged residents of Mabaruma and the border communities in Region One Barima Waini to remain calm in the face of aggression emanating from neighbouring Venezuela.

During the visit to the region on Thursday, the President heard concerns raised by residents over Venezuela’s national referendum slated for December 3. The referendum is part of a tactic by Venezuela to lay claim of Guyana’s Essequibo region and eventually annex 2/3 of the country.

However, Ali assured the residents at Kumaka in the Mabaruma sub-district that the government and the armed forces are working diligently to protect Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He explained that the government is stepping up its security focus as part of national efforts to guarantee Guyanese are kept safe from any threats. The Head of State told the residents that the Guyana Defence Force is stepping up its monitoring and will benefit from continued training support from international partners including the United States.

He spoke of the need for Guyanese to remain vigilant against Venezuela’s propaganda designed to instill fear among the population. “All of us as one Guyana understand clearly that Essequibo belongs to Guyana; there is no doubt about that…We have to ensure that we don’t allow statements coming out of Venezuela to drive fear among us,” Ali said. “Although we are of the opinion that Venezuela will not act recklessly, we cannot be unprepared. We have to ensure that we do everything within our own environment to secure our environment,” President Ali underscored.

He noted that Guyana has the full support of international partners, including the Commonwealth countries, CARICOM, neighbouring Brazil, and other external partners, including the United States. “In the coming days, weeks, and months, you will see greater collaboration with our international partners,” the Head of State disclosed.

President Ali also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens. “We are not taking anything for granted…That is why our overall strategy is nothing to be alarmed about. There is absolutely nothing to fear. We are doing everything in accordance with international guidelines, and we believe that Venezuela will not act recklessly,” he affirmed.

President Ali emphasised the importance of unity in addressing the border controversy, noting that every resident should remain alert during this period. The head of state reiterated Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, urging Venezuela to adhere to international laws and work within the framework of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).