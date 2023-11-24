‘Quicksilver’ sentenced to life for raping woman during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A convicted burglar known as ‘Quicksilver’ was on Thursday sentenced to life in prison for raping a woman at knifepoint after breaking into her home.

Dinesh Seepersaud of Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six will be eligible for parole after spending 14 years in jail. Not only was he sentenced for the rape but he received an additional five years for burglarizing the woman’s home and stealing $42,000.

Seepersaud was tried at the Berbice High Court and on Thursday Justice Sandil Kissoon handed down sentence in the case.

The convicted rapist had reportedly raped the woman in November 2020.

According to reports the man had broken into the woman’s house and raped her at knife point. He then ransacked her home and escaped with $42,000 cash.

Seepersaud, a resident of Corentyne, had forcefully entered the woman’s residence, subjecting her to a harrowing ordeal while holding her at knifepoint.

Kaieteur News understands that the judge said that he handed down the life sentence to the accused because he wants to send a strong message to those who might want to commit the same crime.