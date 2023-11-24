People frighten fuh go shopping

Kaieteur News – Dese days, coming home from wuk feels like preparing for a survival mission. People used to saunter out, fresh from the grind, to dem supermarkets, to pick up a likkle shopping, maybe a pack of toilet paper and some lil condiments fuh cook with, and sancks fuh dem children. But, oh boy, times have changed.

Nowadays, yuh can’t just pop out to de supermarket without a full-scale battle plan. It’s like preparing fuh de unexpected. Yuh never know when dem bandits gan invade.

These bandits ain’t got no respect. Dey waiting like vultures as soon as twilight start to attack. And dem targeting dem Chinese supermarkets.

Now, normally, yuh would look to de police to deal with dis kinda madness. But it seems like de police busy dealing with some kinda invisible crime wave or training a squad of crime-fighting kittens. Dem bandits running amok, and de police need to step up their game.

Everybody wants a peaceful holiday season. We got Venezuela breathing down we neck, and that’s enough stress on its own. We can’t be dealing with bandits turning our supermarkets into Wild West showdowns. We need some law and order, not chaos and Oreos flying off the shelves.

So, dear police force, the public counting on you to bring some order to de chaos, because right now, going to buy groceries feels more dangerous than a game of Russian roulette in a carnival. It’s time to show dem bandits that de only thing in stock is justice.

Talk Half! Leff Half!