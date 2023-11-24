Mother repays victim for gold chain snatched by son

By Christal Young

Kaieteur News – Keino Pluck, an 18-year-old man, of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown was freed of his simple larceny charge on Friday after his mother made a partial payment to the victim of his crime.

The teen appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

On October 25, 2023, Pluck snatched a $200,000 gold chain from Shondel Jones in the Stabroek Market area. The court was told that Jones visited the market to purchase a chain and as she was leaving with her new purchase, Pluck snatched a 16 pennyweight chain from around her neck and ran away.

Pluck admitted to his crime while in police custody. He told police in his statement that unemployment drove him to steal the woman’s chain. Pluck reportedly told police that he had applied for a job and was frustrated because he was not hired.

After admitting to his crime, the teen expressed a willingness to repay Jones for the chain. The victim agreed.

However, when it was time to make the payment, Pluck’s mother said she is experiencing financial difficulties and pleaded with the court to accept $99,000 which she had in her possession.

Jones accepted the payment and Pluck was given a second chance at freedom. The teen was released on condition that he attends literacy and skills training at the Board of Industrial Training for the next three years while being supervised by the Probation and Social Services Department.

Pluck was also ordered to live with his mother in Linden, Region 10 for supervision.

Senior Magistrate Daly also placed him on public assistance, given his economic circumstances and told him, “You’ve gotten a chance, please go and correct your behaviour.”