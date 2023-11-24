Latest update November 24th, 2023 7:42 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mother repays victim for gold chain snatched by son

Nov 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

By Christal Young

Kaieteur News – Keino Pluck, an 18-year-old man, of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown was freed of his simple larceny charge on Friday after his mother made a partial payment to the victim of his crime.

The teen appeared virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

On October 25, 2023, Pluck snatched a $200,000 gold chain from Shondel Jones in the Stabroek Market area. The court was told that Jones visited the market to purchase a chain and as she was leaving with her new purchase, Pluck snatched a 16 pennyweight chain from around her neck and ran away.

Pluck admitted to his crime while in police custody. He told police in his statement that unemployment drove him to steal the woman’s chain. Pluck reportedly told police that he had applied for a job and was frustrated because he was not hired.

After admitting to his crime, the teen expressed a willingness to repay Jones for the chain. The victim agreed.

However, when it was time to make the payment, Pluck’s mother said she is experiencing financial difficulties and pleaded with the court to accept $99,000 which she had in her possession.

Freed, Keino Pluck

Freed, Keino Pluck

Jones accepted the payment and Pluck was given a second chance at freedom. The teen was released on condition that he attends literacy and skills training at the Board of Industrial Training for the next three years while being supervised by the Probation and Social Services Department.

Pluck was also ordered to live with his mother in Linden, Region 10 for supervision.

Senior Magistrate Daly also placed him on public assistance, given his economic circumstances and told him, “You’ve gotten a chance, please go and correct your behaviour.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

Nov 24, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street witnessed the official launch of the much-anticipated Fourth Annual KFC Goodwill Tournament. Scheduled to unfold between December 12th...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton Award 

Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton...

Nov 24, 2023

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for...

Nov 24, 2023

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after corruption probe by International Cricket Council

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after...

Nov 24, 2023

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Nov 24, 2023

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County continues this weekend

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s...

Nov 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]