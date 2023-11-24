Latest update November 24th, 2023 7:42 PM

Missing fingers identifies alleged thief – Court hears

Nov 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Alleged thief, Ulrick Edwards

By Christal Young

Kaieteur News – Ulrick Edwards, an alleged thief, was on Friday denied bail by Senior Magistrate Leron Daley after the police prosecutor presented evidence that the man’s fingerprints were found at the crime scene.

The prosecutor told the court that detectives were able to easily link the fingerprints to Edwards who has missing fingers.

The Albouystown resident is accused of stealing over $5M in cash and items from Shabana & Sons Liquor Mart & General Store at James Street, Albouystown liquor store between August 18 and 19, 2023.

Edwards made his second court appearance virtually at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court Friday morning for a disclosure hearing.

The prosecutor disclosed that in addition to the fingerprints found at the crime scene investigators were able obtain footage security footage. Edwards was positively identified breaking into the liquor store because of “distinguishing marks seen on his body”.

After listening to the evidence presented the Magistrate denied Edwards’ bail application and further remanded him to prison until December 18.

The accused allegedly stole $4.8 million in cash, $1million worth of GTT and Digicel phone cards, an Xbox valued at $60,000, and two cell phones.

Edwards also allegedly stole $30,000 and $355,000 in cash, identified as property of Earl Khan and Jessica Singh, respectively.

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

