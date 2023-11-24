Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County continues this weekend

Nov 24, 2023 Sports

Demerara Capitals lead the points table after 1st round

Kaieteur Sports – Following some scintillating performances from the Berbice Gladiators and the Demerara Capitals which included a century and 4 half centuries, both Essequibo Jaguars and the President XI Warriors would be looking to bounce back and get some points on the board.

The points standing after the first round read as follows:

The First-Round fixtures were both played in the Ancient County of Berbice and the Cinderella County of Essequibo. Both matches will be live streamed with commentary and admission free.

Both Second-Round matches will now be played in Demerara as detailed hereunder:

