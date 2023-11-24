Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton Award

– Most decorated player in TKU history

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese badminton star Narayan Ramdhani of The King’s University (TKU) Eagles was named the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men’s Badminton Player of the Year.

Ramdhani is also one of three players who were named 2023 CCAA Men’s Badminton All-Canadians, along with Colin Zhou and Thomas Ashton.

The student-athletes were recently honored at the 2023 CCAA Badminton National Championships, hosted by Dalhousie University Agricultural Campus (DAL AC) in Truro, NS.

Michael Kopinak, CCAA Badminton Convenor, hailed the Guyanese who went undefeated in Men’s Singles and Mixed Doubles in a very tough conference and rightfully earned CCAA Player of the Year honors.

“To be the cream of this class of All-Canadians is super special and as a fan, I can’t wait to watch Narayan compete at these CCAA Championships,” said Kopinak.

Ramdhani, in his fourth year of eligibility, went a perfect 9-0 without dropping a game in Men’s Singles this season in Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) regular season play.

He was also undefeated in Mixed Doubles and his strong play led the Eagles to a first-place finish in ACAC league play.

At the ACAC Badminton Championships, Ramdhani capped off a terrific season in Alberta by winning the Men’s Singles and Team titles.

These feats make the Guyanese stalwart the most decorated badminton player in TKU history, but Ramdhani’s best attribute as a player is perhaps his ability to transition from his easy going self to a completely focused athlete at the snap of a finger.

Ramdhani continues to exhibit tons of maturity, while balancing training, schoolwork, and coaching. He currently coaches at a badminton facility in Edmonton and is instrumental in promoting the sport back in his home country; he routinely returns to Guyana, where he holds camps for the next generation of players.

He has represented his country numerous times, recently at the Commonwealth Games and the South American Games. Ramdhani is actively training to reach his goal of representing Guyana at the Olympics.

“Narayan is a well-rounded person on and off the court and we at The King’s University are so proud to call him ours,” said Naeem Haque, Head Coach of the TKU Eagles.

“It has been a pleasure watching him grow over the past few years and we can’t wait to see all the amazing things he will accomplish beyond the boundaries of the badminton court,” he continued.

The CCAA Men’s Badminton Player of the Year receives a customized ring provided by Jostens Canada, the Official Ring Supplier of the CCAA.