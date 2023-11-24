Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. preserves right to participate in development of oil blocks  

Nov 24, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Petroleum Activities Law Pt 10…

Kaieteur News – According to Guyana’s Petroleum Activities Law, any agency of the State, or any company wholly or partially owned by the State shall have the right to acquire on the same terms as those proposed by a licensee, such rights or portion thereof as a licensee proposes to transfer. This provision which allows for the State to participate in the development of oil blocks is critical for several reasons.

Industry experts have informed Kaieteur News that state participation is critical from a financial standpoint. In addition to getting royalties and taxes from an oil company, a state agency can get a greater share of the profits if authorities elect to be a participant in the development and production of the oil. If for example the State elects to have a 20 percent participation interest, it would therefore have access to 20 percent of the revenues. It must also cover 20 percent of the exploration, development and production costs too.

Direct participation also allows a government to have a say in how its natural resources are managed by oil companies. In other words, it allows the administration to have a seat at the discussion table with oil companies. This allows the State to have a say on what costs can be sunk and at what period. It also gives the State an opportunity to scrutinize the costs before they are incurred.

By participating in oil blocks, states can also foster the development of related industries, such as petrochemicals, refining, and downstream activities. This diversification can create jobs and spur economic growth.

Involvement in the oil sector can also lead to the development of local expertise and technology. In fact, collaboration with international oil companies often includes technology transfer and training, which can benefit the local workforce and industry.

Additionally, state participation can ensure that oil extraction activities are conducted responsibly, with due consideration for environmental protection and social welfare. Governments can even enforce regulations to mitigate the negative impacts of oil exploration and production. Overall, state participation in oil blocks can be an effective mechanism in balancing economic benefits, ensuring resource management, and managing environmental concerns.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

Nov 24, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street witnessed the official launch of the much-anticipated Fourth Annual KFC Goodwill Tournament. Scheduled to unfold between December 12th...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton Award 

Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton...

Nov 24, 2023

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for...

Nov 24, 2023

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after corruption probe by International Cricket Council

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after...

Nov 24, 2023

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Nov 24, 2023

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County continues this weekend

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s...

Nov 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]