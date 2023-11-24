GGA Awards Certificates of Excellence to Rosignol Secondary School CSEC PE students

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, president of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) Aleem Hussain presented the 2023 graduating Physical Education class at Rosignol Secondary School, with Certificates of Excellence for their incredible performance at CSEC.

Headmistress, Mrs. Donnette D’Andrade received the trophy for Top PE Golf School and Sir. Kevon Jawahir was honored as Top PE Teacher.

This year, the entire class of 57 students, all of whom opted to do Golf as one of their three sports and as their practical examination at CSEC PE, achieved a 93% pass rate at Grade I, with only 4 students receiving a Grade II.

This is the 2nd consecutive year that the Rosignol Secondary has seen such a boost in PE class size, up from just 23 students in 2021 to 53 in 2022 and 57 this year.

Sir Jawahir attributes the increase to the introduction of golf, “We generally struggled in the past to get students to do PE until golf came along and to my surprise, the class more than doubled, with more than 50% being female students.”

Head Mistress D’Andrade expressed her satisfaction at the progress, “Rosignol Secondary has set the bar in many ways and we look forward to continuing to lead as we develop our learners to take up meaningful roles in the future.”

She continued,” The initiative by the Ministry of Education Priority Programme to ensure that all learners are exposed to a sport will, in my opinion be a factor in keeping our school at the pinnacle of golf participation.”

The HM thanked Sir Jawahir and GGA president Hussain for their extraordinary efforts and commitment to making the sport accessible to not just Rosignol but all Secondary Schools in Region 5.

“Our focus on golf development started just over 2 years ago and the milestones we have achieved to date are nothing short of miraculous, said Hussain.

“With the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit Priority Programme that is being implemented by Mr. Saeed Zameen at the behest of Honourable Minister Priya Manickchand, we are firmly placed in a position whereby at least 50% of the over 62,000 Secondary school learners will have access to golf in the next few years.”

Hussain went on to state that the next focus is on development of golf courses similar to Westside Golf Course which can be built close to populated areas and schools so that students won’t have long distances to travel for play or practice.