Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Canje businessman suffers millions in losses as fire ravages furniture store, home

Nov 24, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A Canje businessman is now counting his losses after a fire of unknown origin ravaged his joinery shop and gutted his home on Wednesday night.

Deodad Kikchand, 52, operated the furniture establishment from his Lot 61, Cane Field Settlement, East Canje, Berbice home for over 30 years. Seven people were occupying the two-bedroom residence with him.

According to reports, the businessman’s sister was on the veranda around 21:30hrs on Wednesday evening when she observed flames at the rear of the house; she quickly alerted the other occupants of the home.

The raging inferno awoke the businessman and upon investigating, he observed that the fire had started in his joinery shop.

Public spirited neighbors formed a bucket brigade and were able to get the blaze under control, even as they awaited the arrival of members of the Guyana Fire Service.

The firemen reportedly took some time to arrive, even though they were contacted immediately after the flames were observed. Luckily the firemen were able to stop the flames from spreading to properties nearby.

The businessman, whose property was uninsured, is estimating his loss to be in the millions, but he is thankful that his family is saved. “Me had a lot of furniture at the back deh [in the joiner shop], and since yesterday me bin ah calculate the day… me seh me ah carry dem bond but dis happen, me can’t do nothing because when me make furniture, meh does carry them in the big bond but me nah get to carry dem.”

Meanwhile, luckily for Kikchand several pieces of furniture which were inside a bond at the time of the blaze were not damaged.

“Me gon gah start back fresh, got to start back fresh. Meh got to try and see what me can do and keep going again because that is what I depend on, “the distraught man revealed.

The Guyana Fire Service is yet to ascertain the origin of the fire.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

Nov 24, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street witnessed the official launch of the much-anticipated Fourth Annual KFC Goodwill Tournament. Scheduled to unfold between December 12th...
Read More
Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton Award 

Guyanese Ramdhani cops CCAA Men’s Badminton...

Nov 24, 2023

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for victory in final day clash against South Africa ‘A’ in Benoni

West Indies ‘A’ chases 216 for...

Nov 24, 2023

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after corruption probe by International Cricket Council

Marlon Samuels banned for six years after...

Nov 24, 2023

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles 

Nov 24, 2023

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s @ T30 Inter County continues this weekend

Hand in Hand Fire Insurance BIG MAN CRICKET O40s...

Nov 24, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]