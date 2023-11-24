Canje businessman suffers millions in losses as fire ravages furniture store, home

Kaieteur News – A Canje businessman is now counting his losses after a fire of unknown origin ravaged his joinery shop and gutted his home on Wednesday night.

Deodad Kikchand, 52, operated the furniture establishment from his Lot 61, Cane Field Settlement, East Canje, Berbice home for over 30 years. Seven people were occupying the two-bedroom residence with him.

According to reports, the businessman’s sister was on the veranda around 21:30hrs on Wednesday evening when she observed flames at the rear of the house; she quickly alerted the other occupants of the home.

The raging inferno awoke the businessman and upon investigating, he observed that the fire had started in his joinery shop.

Public spirited neighbors formed a bucket brigade and were able to get the blaze under control, even as they awaited the arrival of members of the Guyana Fire Service.

The firemen reportedly took some time to arrive, even though they were contacted immediately after the flames were observed. Luckily the firemen were able to stop the flames from spreading to properties nearby.

The businessman, whose property was uninsured, is estimating his loss to be in the millions, but he is thankful that his family is saved. “Me had a lot of furniture at the back deh [in the joiner shop], and since yesterday me bin ah calculate the day… me seh me ah carry dem bond but dis happen, me can’t do nothing because when me make furniture, meh does carry them in the big bond but me nah get to carry dem.”

Meanwhile, luckily for Kikchand several pieces of furniture which were inside a bond at the time of the blaze were not damaged.

“Me gon gah start back fresh, got to start back fresh. Meh got to try and see what me can do and keep going again because that is what I depend on, “the distraught man revealed.

The Guyana Fire Service is yet to ascertain the origin of the fire.