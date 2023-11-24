‘Bryan Max’ attackers identified as PPP/C councilors

Latest update November 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 24, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Investigators believe that two People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) councilors might be involved in Tuesday’s assault on Bryan Mackintosh popularly known as ‘Bryan Max.’
The car used in the attack, a Silver Grey New Model Toyota Allion bearing registration PAB 9128, is owned by one of the assailants.
Detectives at the Turkeyen Police Station are investigating the case.
The Social Media commentator was on Tuesday afternoon allegedly attacked and beaten by three men who were armed with baseball bats at UG Road, Greater Georgetown.
The alleged attack on Mackintosh happened one day after he was arrested for knocking down some traffic cones outside Freedom House on Monday during one of his Facebook live broadcasts.
Mackintosh in another live broadcast after his attack, said that he was buying some fried fish at a food stand on UG Road when a car pulled up. “A car pulled up right here, three guys with baseball bats came out and they were swift, they had the element of surprise and this is what they did to me” Mackintosh said as he displayed his battered face to his Facebook audience.
