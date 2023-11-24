‘Any aggressive acts by Venezuela will not go unpunished’ – Jagdeo warns

Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has warned Venezuela that any aggressive actions will not go unpunished as he reasserts this country’s sovereignty over the Essequibo.

“We are working to ensure that we can deter [Venezuela] first of all; to ensure that they don’t miscalculate and think that coming here or trying to take any aggressive actions will go unpunished…” Jagdeo who is also a two-term former President told a news conference on Thursday.

According to Jagdeo, Guyana enjoys the support in of the international community as it seeks to resolve the border controversy peaceably at the level of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“I see calls about peace in the region. We have never threatened the peace. Venezuela has been an aggressive country; threatening peace. Venezuela has threatened our border. They have threatened to annex our territory. They have threatened to leave the peaceful means of settling this border issue, which is the ICJ. Which is, in most civilised countries, and in a civilize world, that’s what people do. They have chosen unilaterally to repudiate the 1899 Award, and then try to paint themselves as victims,” the Vice President pointed out.

Mr. Jagdeo said that while the planned Venezuelan Referendum is being seen by some as a political tactic by the Venezuelan Government to round-up support ahead of the 2024 Elections, Guyana must put systems in place to protect its borders. “People say to us they are doing this because of the internal politics. We can’t just think that this is internal politics without taking all possible measures to protect our country including working with others and all the options available to us to defend our country will be pursued, every option,” he said.

He warned Venezuela against any further acts of aggression; the Vice President reminded that Guyana has secured the support of CARICOM, the OAS, the Commonwealth and a number of bilateral partners including the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

“…They are now isolated much more of they try anything,” Jagdeo stated.