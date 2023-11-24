Action bowls off Sunday with intense battles

BCB Diors Bit and Pieces U- 23 40-Over tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The first round of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)/Bits & Pieces Under – 23 tournament is set to bowl off this Sunday, November 26 with a number of exciting matches carded for the day.

Getting things underway in the 40-Overs per-side competition is Achievers, who will battle DeEdwards team on their home turf. Over at the Blairmont Cricket Ground, the home team will host the visiting Woodley Park cricket team.

Bush Lot Ground will host the battle between Cotton Tree Cricket Club and home team Bush Lot, while the boys from Canje will do battle on their home turf against the likes of East Bank.

Guymine and Mt. Sinai will play at Locaber Ground, with Tucber Park Cricket Club looking to arrest the lawmen of the Police Club when they meet at Goed Bananen Ground.

The competition will bring down curtains on round 1 following battles between; Edinburgh and Albion at the Albion Cricket Ground and Rose Hall Town versus Kendall Union at the Area H Ground.

Meanwhile, Port Mourant will lock horns with Skeldon at the Skeldon Ground, while Upper Corentyne tackle Kennard Memorial at Kennard’s Ground, highlighting a number of exciting games set for this weekend.

Action is expected to start at 10:00hrs.