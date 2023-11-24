$419M more to construct Hydronie Market

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development is estimating that $419,440,780 more is needed to complete phase two of the Hydronie Market construction project.

At the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the ministry was seeking contractors to complete phase two of the project which has been divided into three lots.

On November 7, bids were opened for the first lot in this phase, which saw three contractors bidding. The trio is Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction ($295,112,950), Panko Steel Fabrication & Construction ($210,585,100), and Industrial Fabrication Inc ($239,687,003). This lot is estimated to cost $178,278,650.

As it relates to Lot Two which opened on Thursday, two contractors have applied. They are Zeco Group of Services Inc. ($193,118,600) and Randolph’s Welding & Fabrication & Spares Establishment ($121,325,382).

Lot Three also opened on Thursday and the same two firms bid for the contract and submitted the identical bid price submitted in Lot Two. These two lots, according to the ministry’s engineer are estimated to cost $120,581,065 each.

The upgrade of the Hydronie Market began last year following a visit by President Irfaan Ali who engaged vendors at several markets in Region Three.

During his visit to the Parika/Hydronie market area, the President committed to having the market space improved so that vendors can properly and comfortably ply their trade.

President Ali said that one of the improvements the vendors could expect is the repurposing of one of two ball-fields in the area for the creation of a massive tarmac. Works on the tarmac began in August 2022 and that project was aimed at easing congestion and improving the facilities for vendors and citizens using the market area.

The construction of the tarmac was estimated to cost some $139 million.

Kaieteur News understands that as part of the initial set of works at the market, a new shed was constructed.