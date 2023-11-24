3 persons arrested for Mahaica woman’s murder

Kaieteur News – Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum has confirmed that three persons have been detained for questioning in relation to the brutal murder of Chooromantie Tulsie, also called “Anita” of Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Tulsie was found dead around 08:00hrs on Wednesday in the bottom flat of her home with her mouth gagged and a knife stuck in her throat. Recent developments are that the woman’s handbag and keys to her house are missing. Relatives also believe that her five-year-old- son who was found locked in the upper flat of the house might have witnessed her killing.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was last seen alive around 19:00hrs on Tuesday. The individual who discovered the woman’s remains recalled that they went to pay Tulsie a visit. The individual called out for her but received no response. However, as the individual was about leave, the woman’s son was seen at a window in the upper flat of the house.

People at the scene immediately broke a door-lock to get to the child and afterwards, they ventured to the bottom flat where Tulsie’s lifeless remains were found.