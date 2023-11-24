2023 KFC Goodwill Football tournament officially launched

Kaieteur Sports – The Cara Lodge Hotel on Quamina Street witnessed the official launch of the much-anticipated Fourth Annual KFC Goodwill Tournament. Scheduled to unfold between December 12th and 22nd at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, this championship has been dubbed the “champion of champions” and is gearing up to host some of the finest Caribbean football teams in the region.

Among the esteemed attendees at the launch were KFC’s Marketing Manager Pamela Manasseh, Petra Director Troy Mendonca, Allied Arts Physical Education Officer Nicolas Fraser, Assistant Director of Sports (DoS) Franklin Wilson, and Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Director of Competition, Troy Peters.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative effort that has placed this revered schools football tournament at the forefront once more, Mendonca emphasized the smooth preparations underway, anticipating a highly competitive event.

Mendonca highlighted an exciting addition this year: two more teams joining the fray, raising the count of foreign teams to three. This augmentation is anticipated to elevate the competitive standard and showcase the prowess of Guyana’s youth on the school competition stage.

With a blend of fierce competition and a friendly atmosphere, the tournament promises thrilling football action with an international flair. Mendonca revealed that each game day will feature four matches, spread across two separate venues, commencing at 2:00 pm.

In addition, Pamela Manasseh conveyed KFC’s delight in participating for the fourth consecutive time, affirming the tournament’s alignment with the company’s values—fostering athletic development among youth while imparting crucial life lessons on teamwork and camaraderie. She also extended well-wishes to all participants.

Meanwhile, the eight teams are gearing up for participation includes defending champions DC Caesar Fox (Waramadong) Secondary School, last year’s runner-up St. Benedick’s College Trinidad and Tobago-2022 College champions, Calrendon College from Jamaica (2022 Digicel champions), Voorgezet Wetenschappelijk Onderwijs Four (VWO 4) from Suriname, St Ignatius and the top three teams from the ongoing Limacol U18 School League.

These eight teams will be split into two groups, engaging in a round-robin format where each team faces the others once. The top two from each group will proceed to the semi-finals, eventually culminating in a clash to determine the ultimate champion.

Adding to the excitement, significant financial incentives await the winners, with a total prize pool of G$500,000 (US$2,500). Runner-up will receive $300,000, while third and fourth places will secure $200,000 and $100,000, respectively. Individual accolades for Best Goalkeeper, Most Goals, and Tournament MVP will also be awarded.

Supportive entities such as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, GFF, and Ministry of Education (MoE) has reiterated their commitment to partnering with Beharry Restaurant Holdings Inc. and Petra organization to ensure the successful execution of this tournament.