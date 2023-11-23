Woman stabs husband over rice and plantain

Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
…charged with attempted murder, remanded
Kaieteur News – A thirty-seven-year-old woman from Mahdia, Region Eight was charged on Tuesday for reportedly stabbing her husband to the chest after refusing to cook rice for him.
Making her first court appearance on Tuesday was Amanda Prince of Danju Hill, Mahdia who appeared at the Mahdia Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce, where the charge of Attempt to Commit Murder was read to her. Prince was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison until December 12, 2023.
According to the police, Prince and her husband Ashton Courtman have been living together for the past four years. On Sunday around 22:00hrs, the two were consuming alcohol (brown rum) at their home. Investigators learnt that Prince’s son that night had asked her to fry plantains but Courtman intervened and told his wife that he did not want plantain but rice instead. Police said the woman reportedly got angry at the man and armed herself with a small bread knife and allegedly stabbed him to his right-side chest, which caused him severe injuries.
On Monday around 10:00hrs, police said Courtman left his house and went to Mahdia District Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient in a stable condition. Due to his injuries, he was then medevaced to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention. Subsequently an investigation was launched and Prince was arrested.
