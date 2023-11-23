Woman found dead with knife in throat at Unity, ECD

Kaieteur News – The lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was on Wednesday found with her mouth gagged and a knife stuck in her throat at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police identified her as Chooromanie Tulsie, called ‘Anita,’ a female accountant of Lot 26, Unity Mahaica, ECD. The woman worked with Camex Restaurants Inc. as an accountant.

He remains were discovered around 08:00hrs in the bottom flat of her home; she was clad in a multi-coloured dress. Police said that a piece of cloth was stuffed down her throat.

Police have canvassed the area for security cameras and have interviewed several persons as they carry out investigations into the woman’s gruesome death.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman was last seen alive around 19:00hrs on Tuesday and it is believed that her five-year-old son was at home when she was murdered.

The individual who discovered the woman’s remains recalled that they went to pay Tulsie a visit. The individual called out for her but got no response. However, as the individual was about leave, the woman’s son was seen at a window in the upper flat of the house.

People at the scene immediately broke a door-lock to get to the child and afterwards, they ventured to the bottom flat where Tulsie’s lifeless remains were found.

Her employer, Camex Restaurants, in a Facebook post said, she was a valued member of its team.

“Anita (as she is commonly known) brought so much to our workplace – dedication, enthusiasm, and a positive spirit that touched everyone around her”, the company said, while noting that her contributions were invaluable.