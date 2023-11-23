We want a referendum too!

Kaieteur News – Venezuela calling a referendum on December 3rd. Dem asking dem people whether dem should create a new state called Essequiba and offer registration to de people wah already living deh.

Is not de fuss time dat Venezuela did threaten to register Guyanese citizens as Venezuelans. It happened before. But dat time de Venezuelans did not ask dem people permission to register anybody. Was a provocative act!

The planned referendum has riled up a lot of people in Guyana and in Venezuela. But before we get carried away, we too in Guyana need a referendum. Because Guyana faces a threat to its economic sovereignty from de oil companies.

Guyana was once known as Booker’s Guiana. Dat was when sugar was King. Now a days oil is King. People talking we might soon come Exxon’s Guyana. So leh we hold we own referendum and ask de Guyanese people whether dem think dat we should get a fair deal from de oil companies.

And leh we ask them, whether dem think dat de oil deal should be renegotiated. Now dat gan make some people get upset. Because if there is one word dat dem nah want to hear is “renegotiation”. Dat word is to dem what “foreclosure” is to a person in debt and with his house lodged as collateral. But we should also ask de Guyanese people whether dem have confidence in de two Bees that managing de local oil and gas sector. And if we can’t afford a referendum, leh we invite Bisram to conduct another of his many polls which he claims to do in Guyana!

Talk Half! Leff Half!