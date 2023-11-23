‘There is nothing to fear’ – President Ali assures Region One residents

─ says Guyana remains peaceful in addressing border controversy

DPI – President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday visited communities in Region One, assuring residents that Guyana remains committed to peacefully resolving the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela, while maintaining vigilance.

“We are not taking anything for granted…That is why our overall strategy is nothing to be alarmed about. There is absolutely nothing to fear. We are doing everything in accordance with international guidelines, and we believe that Venezuela will not act recklessly,” the Guyanese leader affirmed while engaging residents at Kumaka in the Mabaruma sub-district.

President Ali emphasised the importance of unity in addressing the border controversy, noting that every resident should remain alert during this period.

The head of state reiterated Guyana’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, urging Venezuela to adhere to international laws and work within the framework of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He highlighted the need for Guyanese to remain vigilant against Venezuela’s propaganda designed to instill fear among the population.

“All of us as one Guyana understand clearly that Essequibo belongs to Guyana; there is no doubt about that…We have to ensure that we don’t allow statements coming out of Venezuela to drive fear among us.

“Although we are of the opinion that Venezuela will not act recklessly, we cannot be unprepared. We have to ensure that we do everything within our own environment to secure our environment,” President Ali underscored.

Guyana, he said, has the full support of international partners, including the Commonwealth countries, CARICOM, neighbouring Brazil, and other external partners, including the United States.

“In the coming days, weeks, and months, you will see greater collaboration with our international partners,” the Head of State disclosed.

President Ali also reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and assured residents that the government is working closely with the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) and other relevant agencies to monitor the situation along the border.

The President’s message of reassurance was met with positive reactions from residents of Region One.

Many expressed their appreciation for the government’s commitment to resolving the border controversy peacefully. (DPI)