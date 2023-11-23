“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the prestigious League A of the Concacaf Nations League, Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz is sounding the rallying cry for increased support from both the Government and corporate entities in Guyana.

Guyana ascended from League B after a dazzling display in Group D, perched at the summit with an unbeaten streak of five matches and a flawless record.

The crowning moment of their promotion unfolded in a spectacular 6-0 trouncing of Antigua and Barbuda in the Dominican Republic on a Tuesday evening, adding the final stroke to their promotion masterpiece.

The victory, coupled with earlier wins including a 5-1 domination of Antigua and Barbuda, back-to-back 3-1 victories against Puerto Rico, and a nail-biting 3-2 result against The Bahamas at home, solidified Guyana’s unblemished performance in the Nations League.

Speaking exclusively with Kaieteur News yesterday, Shabazz acknowledged the improved support from President Irfaan Ali’s administration since his return for a fourth stint in September 2021.

However, he emphasised that the transition to League A alters the game’s dynamics, necessitating a deeper collaboration to meet the team’s evolving needs.

“As Technicians in football, we know our wants and needs. If the Government and Corporate Guyana allow us to outline our needs and work with us to achieve our objective, inshallah, we will succeed. Our football still lacks the infrastructure and resources to make us really competitive,” Shabazz firmly stated.

Known for his candid remarks, Shabazz clarified, “My name is Jamaal it is not Jesus and we cannot turn water into wine. As a national coach, I have a clear vision of where we want to take the football, but that journey does not include us walking on water,”

He believes that the funding from FIFA isn’t sufficient for Guyana to be competitive and only good enough for the Golden Jaguars to participate, “If we want Guyana to compete the steps need solid backing of Government and corporate Guyana.”

“We acknowledge that we must improve as a staff and players and be very ambitious in our pursuit of our goals. However, we must warn that the success of our job is dependent on the kind of support we get from our administration. There are no shortcuts to the process,” Shabazz said.

Looking ahead, Shabazz is hoping that Guyana can be a mainstay in League A, telling Kaieteur News, “We told the players today there needs to be a serious introspection of our Strengths and areas to improve on. Our main goal is to stay up in League A because 90% of the teams get demoted after one season.”

As Guyana, Nicaragua, Guadeloupe and French Guiana take the place of eliminated teams Curacao, Haiti, El Salvador, and Grenada, Shabazz urges a serious commitment to achieving their goals.

Acknowledging the team’s remarkable five-for-five record this season, Shabazz reminisced about the previous edition where they fell short, winning just three of six matches, while picking up a draw and two humiliating six-goal defeats to Haiti.

“I am very proud of the players and the staff and by extension the GFF Secretariat. This squad has come a long way when you compare where we were this time last year,” Shabazz said.

He admitted, “We now have a style of play that the players have bought into and a talented bunch with strong leadership and tremendous belief.”

Shabazz’s squad is a fusion of the best available talents in the diaspora and local stars, but for years, a debate raged on amongst football pundits in Guyana about the identity of Golden Jaguars.

However, Shabazz believes that the current crop has “eliminated all local and foreign divisions to become one Guyana team. An acceptance of the greatness of God in our lives makes us fearless in the pursuit of our mission to become a top football nation in Concacaf.”

The Golden Jaguars, Shabazz said, under his stewardship, are not just chasing victories on the field; they’re carving out a legacy that transcends borders and divisions.

The Golden Jaguars will wrap up its Nations League campaign against The Bahamas at a date to be announced by CONCACAF.