H@RD TRUTHS BY GHK LALL – Exxon-I see a hustler, a scavenger, a trick operator

Kaieteur News – The calendar has flown past Guyanese – 19 months come and gone, and cat eat the tongue of the people at Exxon. Only sounds of silence. Seven oil discoveries said to be ‘significant’ (they said so, not I), but Mr. Alistair Routledge has barricaded himself in a soundproof room, from which not a single stray echo escapes. Why is Exxon so tightlipped? Will somebody at Exxon provide Guyanese with the new resource numbers? What do significant discoveries, seven of them, translate to as it relates to number of barrels of oil equivalents? Could it be that the reason for delay in sharing discovery details with the Guyanese people is because is counting the oil one barrel at a time, and by hand? Surely, Mr. Routledge, those have to mean something, each one of them; and have the potential to do more for the Guyanese people? Why, Mr. Routledge, does Exxon insist on keeping all the Thanksgiving cheer to itself, for a second turkey day running? Is Guyana the turkey again?

When a company with the savvy of Exxon finds solace in secrecy, it usually means that something is afoot. I am left with no option but to say mischief. It should be noticed I went from silence to secrecy. No other port is available, except secrecy. I am pained to remind Mr. Routledge that Exxon is an American company, and Americans-legal person or flesh and red-blooded ones – do not comport themselves in this barb-wired and clandestine manner. America is not China, where such corporate standards have a deeper footing. It is unfortunate that Mr. Routledge should spoil my family’s Thanksgiving Day when a subject such as this has to be on the table for dissection. I hope that I cause him some loss of appetite, which is about as piercing as I wish to be on a day like today. Both of us should be jumping up and down for the Dallas Cowboys, and high fiving the foot races to the touchdown line in their tussle against the Commanders. Though a New York Giants man, I could still root for a Texas team, despite what Exxon has already inflicted on Guyanese here, and growing fears over what it is plotting with these seven discoveries of significant substance to add to the shafting of locals.

Okay, it is now time to trot out the flamethrower. For them to be described as ‘significant’, Mr. Routledge indicates that those discoveries are not dry holes; for if they were, then why call them by that word, or anything at all? The opposite of dry is likely, and by just how much, Guyanese would like to know. It is likely Dr. Jagdeo may prefer not to know, so that he can feign his customary ignorance about what he knows. Whether he does or doesn’t matter not a whit to me, because I want to know and Guyanese are no less engaged. So, what is it, sir? Is it so much oil that Exxon would keep its own shareholders in the dark, delay announcement of the good news? Because it is busy trying to figure out ways about how to blind and deceive Guyanese with their newer and richer reality, as aided by the seven significant discoveries, I must ask the question? Because Exxon is apprehensive that the struggling masses of impoverished Guyanese would demand that the 2016 contract be scrapped in its entirety, and a fresh contract be negotiated from scratch, is my next question? Why is the Government of Guyana so sluggish, so helpless, and so far behind with issues like these? Or is it part of Exxon’s conspiracies to pull the wool over the eyes of Guyanese with these seven significant discoveries? Nothing is straight with this oil. None looks clean or trustworthy?

Now, all my Thanksgiving warmth has evaporated, as there is no choice but to hoist Exxon (by association and extension, Mr. Routledge) aloft, so that all Guyanese can judge the company and the man for themselves. When Exxon conceals discovery numbers, what game is it up to, what truths are being buried? Or massaged and rearranged, through schemes that are to the detriment of this country? Exxon did come up with some crude schemes, some cheap tricks, to fleece Guyana of its clean and fair of oil revenues, which the limited audit found. If this can be done before the face, what would it not do 120 miles out to sea, where Guyanese don’t have a single idea of if that distance is at the Arctic circle or down under in Australia.

The possible discovery of four or five or ten billion barrels of oil, to lowball the estimates, would certainly change the dynamic of the Exxon-Guyanese people relationship. Unless the company shifts from its unbudging position of ‘no to renegotiation’, then its time as an oil partner could be over. It would now be seen as invader, or scavenger, or exploiter [probably all three simultaneously] in the worst interpretations of those words. Come clean, Mr. Routledge. Guyanese are waiting to be updated on the new levels of their resource, as discovered, not once but seven times. So, what is it going to be, Mr. Routledge? Have a Happy Thanksgiving, Mr. Routledge!

