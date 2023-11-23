Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Nov 23, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Chess Competition in Paramaribo, Suriname wrapped up with Guyana securing the silver medal after a spirited face-off against Suriname. The Guyanese team, led by Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Alexander Zhang, and Nicholas Zhang, showcased commendable performances throughout.

In their initial game against Suriname, despite an impressive strategic display by Kyle Couchman, the team faced setbacks leading to Suriname’s victory. Ricardo Narine’s dominance secured a win against Suriname and a draw against French Guiana. Alexander Zhang displayed significant growth, securing a draw in one match and a dominant win in another, while Nicholas Zhang faced a tough loss to Suriname.

Suriname claimed victory in Round 2 with a 2.5-1.5 score, while Guyana triumphed over French Guiana with a 3.5-0.5 score. Suriname clinched gold, Guyana claimed silver, and French Guiana took home the bronze in the tournament.

Guyana’s Boys team consisting of Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Alexander Zhang, and Nicholas Zhang shared photo after their participation at the 2023 IGG Chess championship.

Guyana’s Boys team consisting of Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Alexander Zhang, and Nicholas Zhang shared photo after their participation at the 2023 IGG Chess championship.

The Guyanese female team, featuring Aniyah Couchman, Italy Ton-Chung, Aditi Joshi, and Maliha Rajkumar, impressed with their performance in the double round-robin against Suriname. Despite challenges, Italy Ton-Chung fought valiantly but experienced player Victoria Kaslan secured wins. Aditi Joshi showcased brilliance with a win and a subsequent loss due to miscalculations.

Girls Chess team at the end of IGG Chess championship.

Girls Chess team at the end of IGG Chess championship.

Aniyah Couchman displayed dominance in one match but faced setbacks in another, ultimately losing due to a strategic error. Maliha Rajkumar stood out with two impressive victories, reflecting the determination and spirit of Guyanese chess.

FM Anthony Drayton’s coaching played a pivotal role in the team’s success, fostering collaboration and preparation among the players. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the players’ talent and hopes for more such competitions to boost their confidence and skills.

Acknowledgments were extended to Coach Anthony Drayton, Preya Rajkumar, and Joshi, along with gratitude towards the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport for organizing the successful event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

Nov 23, 2023

…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the...
Read More
Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess...

Nov 23, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies “A” lead South Africa “A” by 24 runs at stumps on day two of unofficial four-day “Test” in Benoni

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies...

Nov 23, 2023

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship heats up

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship...

Nov 23, 2023

ICC bans trans-female players from International Women’s cricket

ICC bans trans-female players from International...

Nov 23, 2023

GBA makes history with team to World Junior’s Boxing Tournament in Armenia

GBA makes history with team to World...

Nov 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]