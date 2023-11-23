Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Chess Competition in Paramaribo, Suriname wrapped up with Guyana securing the silver medal after a spirited face-off against Suriname. The Guyanese team, led by Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Alexander Zhang, and Nicholas Zhang, showcased commendable performances throughout.

In their initial game against Suriname, despite an impressive strategic display by Kyle Couchman, the team faced setbacks leading to Suriname’s victory. Ricardo Narine’s dominance secured a win against Suriname and a draw against French Guiana. Alexander Zhang displayed significant growth, securing a draw in one match and a dominant win in another, while Nicholas Zhang faced a tough loss to Suriname.

Suriname claimed victory in Round 2 with a 2.5-1.5 score, while Guyana triumphed over French Guiana with a 3.5-0.5 score. Suriname clinched gold, Guyana claimed silver, and French Guiana took home the bronze in the tournament.

The Guyanese female team, featuring Aniyah Couchman, Italy Ton-Chung, Aditi Joshi, and Maliha Rajkumar, impressed with their performance in the double round-robin against Suriname. Despite challenges, Italy Ton-Chung fought valiantly but experienced player Victoria Kaslan secured wins. Aditi Joshi showcased brilliance with a win and a subsequent loss due to miscalculations.

Aniyah Couchman displayed dominance in one match but faced setbacks in another, ultimately losing due to a strategic error. Maliha Rajkumar stood out with two impressive victories, reflecting the determination and spirit of Guyanese chess.

FM Anthony Drayton’s coaching played a pivotal role in the team’s success, fostering collaboration and preparation among the players. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the players’ talent and hopes for more such competitions to boost their confidence and skills.

Acknowledgments were extended to Coach Anthony Drayton, Preya Rajkumar, and Joshi, along with gratitude towards the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport for organizing the successful event.