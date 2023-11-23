Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Inter Guiana Chess Competition in Paramaribo, Suriname wrapped up with Guyana securing the silver medal after a spirited face-off against Suriname. The Guyanese team, led by Ricardo Narine, Kyle Couchman, Alexander Zhang, and Nicholas Zhang, showcased commendable performances throughout.
In their initial game against Suriname, despite an impressive strategic display by Kyle Couchman, the team faced setbacks leading to Suriname’s victory. Ricardo Narine’s dominance secured a win against Suriname and a draw against French Guiana. Alexander Zhang displayed significant growth, securing a draw in one match and a dominant win in another, while Nicholas Zhang faced a tough loss to Suriname.
Suriname claimed victory in Round 2 with a 2.5-1.5 score, while Guyana triumphed over French Guiana with a 3.5-0.5 score. Suriname clinched gold, Guyana claimed silver, and French Guiana took home the bronze in the tournament.
The Guyanese female team, featuring Aniyah Couchman, Italy Ton-Chung, Aditi Joshi, and Maliha Rajkumar, impressed with their performance in the double round-robin against Suriname. Despite challenges, Italy Ton-Chung fought valiantly but experienced player Victoria Kaslan secured wins. Aditi Joshi showcased brilliance with a win and a subsequent loss due to miscalculations.
Aniyah Couchman displayed dominance in one match but faced setbacks in another, ultimately losing due to a strategic error. Maliha Rajkumar stood out with two impressive victories, reflecting the determination and spirit of Guyanese chess.
FM Anthony Drayton’s coaching played a pivotal role in the team’s success, fostering collaboration and preparation among the players. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) commends the players’ talent and hopes for more such competitions to boost their confidence and skills.
Acknowledgments were extended to Coach Anthony Drayton, Preya Rajkumar, and Joshi, along with gratitude towards the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport for organizing the successful event.
It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!
Nov 23, 2023…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the...
Nov 23, 2023
Nov 23, 2023
Nov 23, 2023
Nov 23, 2023
Nov 23, 2023
Kaieteur News – Social media has evolved from a simple platform connecting people, places, and ideas into a commercialised... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]