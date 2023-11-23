GPHC partners with Northwell Health to conduct six complex hernia surgeries

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) over the course of the weekend partnered with Northwell Health, New York State’s premier healthcare provider and conducted six abdominal wall reconstructive surgeries.

The expert team from Northwell Health consisted of Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD; Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD; and Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD. The GPHC on Tuesday stated that these procedures not only significantly enhanced the quality of life for these individuals but also delved into the intricate causes behind recurring hernias.

GPHC noted that some patients in this collaboration faced recurring hernias, often tangled in complications from previous surgeries. The hospital went on to explain that complex nature of hernia recurrence revealed key factors: not enough postoperative follow-up and certain habits after surgery, like being overweight, smoking, or having conditions such as diabetes.

It noted that these factors played a crucial role in causing hernias to come back, highlighting the urgent need to address them comprehensively. The collaboration intentionally emphasized these causes, stressing the importance of a thorough understanding and a holistic approach to improve patient outcomes.

“Beyond its transformative impact on patients, the collaboration facilitated a profound exchange of skills and knowledge. GPHC resident surgeons actively engaged in these procedures, gaining invaluable insights and refining their techniques under the mentorship of the Northwell team and senior GPHC surgeons. This not only elevated patient care but also fortified the capabilities of local medical professionals, contributing to a more resilient healthcare system,” GPHC elaborated.

In moving forward, GPHC revealed that both health institutions are committed to exploring further collaboration opportunities, with a specific focus on anesthesia, plastic surgery, and orthopedic surgery. GPHC emphasized that this ongoing partnership symbolizes a joint dedication to advancing medical expertise, fostering international cooperation, and, crucially, addressing the root causes of medical challenges.

It shared that the recently collaborated procedures indicates a critical role of international partnerships in addressing complex medical cases and promoting a comprehensive understanding of factors leading to recurrence.