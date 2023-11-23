Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GPHC partners with Northwell Health to conduct six complex hernia surgeries

Nov 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) over the course of the weekend partnered with Northwell Health, New York State’s premier healthcare provider and conducted six abdominal wall reconstructive surgeries.

The expert team from Northwell Health consisted of Dr. Gainosuke Sugiyama, MD; Dr. Sebastian Shterental, MD; and Dr. Samer Sbayi, MD. The GPHC on Tuesday stated that these procedures not only significantly enhanced the quality of life for these individuals but also delved into the intricate causes behind recurring hernias.

GPHC noted that some patients in this collaboration faced recurring hernias, often tangled in complications from previous surgeries. The hospital went on to explain that complex nature of hernia recurrence revealed key factors: not enough postoperative follow-up and certain habits after surgery, like being overweight, smoking, or having conditions such as diabetes.

 

It noted that these factors played a crucial role in causing hernias to come back, highlighting the urgent need to address them comprehensively. The collaboration intentionally emphasized these causes, stressing the importance of a thorough understanding and a holistic approach to improve patient outcomes.

“Beyond its transformative impact on patients, the collaboration facilitated a profound exchange of skills and knowledge. GPHC resident surgeons actively engaged in these procedures, gaining invaluable insights and refining their techniques under the mentorship of the Northwell team and senior GPHC surgeons. This not only elevated patient care but also fortified the capabilities of local medical professionals, contributing to a more resilient healthcare system,” GPHC elaborated.

One of the patients along with the medical team

One of the patients along with the medical team

In moving forward, GPHC revealed that both health institutions are committed to exploring further collaboration opportunities, with a specific focus on anesthesia, plastic surgery, and orthopedic surgery. GPHC emphasized that this ongoing partnership symbolizes a joint dedication to advancing medical expertise, fostering international cooperation, and, crucially, addressing the root causes of medical challenges.

It shared that the recently collaborated procedures indicates a critical role of international partnerships in addressing complex medical cases and promoting a comprehensive understanding of factors leading to recurrence.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

Nov 23, 2023

…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the...
Read More
Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess...

Nov 23, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies “A” lead South Africa “A” by 24 runs at stumps on day two of unofficial four-day “Test” in Benoni

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies...

Nov 23, 2023

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship heats up

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship...

Nov 23, 2023

ICC bans trans-female players from International Women’s cricket

ICC bans trans-female players from International...

Nov 23, 2023

GBA makes history with team to World Junior’s Boxing Tournament in Armenia

GBA makes history with team to World...

Nov 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]