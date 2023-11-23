Govt. to spend $16M to construct teachers’ quarters at Peter & Paul Primary

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is looking to spend approximately $16 million to construct and furnish a teachers’ living quarters at Peter and Paul Primary School in Region One.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, which revealed that six contractors have submitted bids for the project. The ministry is also looking to construct an IT laboratory at the Calcutta Primary School, a project pegged at $9.4 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

Construction and furnishing of teacher’s living quarters at Peter & Paul Primary School, Region One.

Construction of Information Technology Lab at Calcutta Primary School.

Rehabilitation of girl’s dorms and canteen- Santa Rosa Girls School.

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Rehabilitation of works at GRA’s Headquarters (replacement of northern-eastern side windows and painting of building).

Construction of roof at GRA Headquarters.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Kitchen cupboards and civil works at Mahaica Children Home.

Construction of fence at Sophia Care Centre.

Construction of Pavement.

Renovation of lab, walkway and stairs.

Construction of fence at Mahaica Children Home.

Carpentry electrical and plumbing works at Mahaica Children Home.