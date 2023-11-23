Govt. to spend $16M to construct teachers’ quarters at Peter & Paul Primary

Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is looking to spend approximately $16 million to construct and furnish a teachers’ living quarters at Peter and Paul Primary School in Region One.
This is according to the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, which revealed that six contractors have submitted bids for the project. The ministry is also looking to construct an IT laboratory at the Calcutta Primary School, a project pegged at $9.4 million.
