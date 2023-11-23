Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GDF, Canadian Armed Forces reaffirm strong partnership

Nov 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) says it has reaffirmed its “strong partnership” with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, right and Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau, Canadian Non-Resident Military Attaché to Guyana and Brazil during a meeting at Defence Headquarters.

Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, right and Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau, Canadian Non-Resident Military Attaché to Guyana and Brazil during a meeting at Defence Headquarters.

The renewed commitment “to a longstanding and fruitful partnership marked by excellent relations and shared objectives” came to the fore when the GDF’s Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, along with other key members of the Force’s leadership team, warmly welcomed Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau to Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Fecteau is the recently appointed Canadian Non-Resident Military Attaché to Guyana and Brazil. The GDF said the meeting took place at Defence Headquarters, where Colonel Fecteau paid a courtesy call to discuss the future of bilateral collaboration.

According to the GDF, Colonel Fecteau expressed the Canadian Armed Forces’ eagerness to see the already robust relationship with Guyana flourish further.

“He emphasized his commitment to fostering a strong bond, acknowledging Guyana as a valuable ally,” the GDF said. It was noted that during his tenure, Colonel Fecteau aims to contribute to the growth of this strategic partnership between the two nations.

Brigadier Khan in response highlighted the longstanding history of cooperation between the GDF and CAF. Notably, the GDF said Brigadier Khan emphasized the collaborative efforts in training, citing numerous instances where GDF officers have benefited from training opportunities as a result of this partnership. Brigadier Khan also underscored the importance of such collaborations and expressed confidence in the continuous strengthening of ties.

He also committed to actively contributing to the consolidation and enhancement of this alliance during his tenure as Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. Guyana and Canada enjoy a close relationship built on more than 50 years of friendship, cooperation and security partnership, the GDF said.

The renewed commitment between the GDF and the CAF comes at a time when Guyana’s territorial integrity is under threat by neighbouring Venezuela over the Essequibo region. Guyana has rejected a planned referendum and has sought the protection of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Venezuela’s expansionist claims.

Additionally, the Government of Guyana announced on Saturday last that it will carry out a series of activities to counter the referendum scheduled for December 3. “On the 3rd for example, we have a series of activities, the third of December that includes sending a strong national unified message from Guyana to those participating in the referendum,” President Irfaan Ali told reporters during a press conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center at Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

Nov 23, 2023

…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the...
Read More
Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess...

Nov 23, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies “A” lead South Africa “A” by 24 runs at stumps on day two of unofficial four-day “Test” in Benoni

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies...

Nov 23, 2023

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship heats up

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship...

Nov 23, 2023

ICC bans trans-female players from International Women’s cricket

ICC bans trans-female players from International...

Nov 23, 2023

GBA makes history with team to World Junior’s Boxing Tournament in Armenia

GBA makes history with team to World...

Nov 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]