GDF, Canadian Armed Forces reaffirm strong partnership

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) says it has reaffirmed its “strong partnership” with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

The renewed commitment “to a longstanding and fruitful partnership marked by excellent relations and shared objectives” came to the fore when the GDF’s Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, along with other key members of the Force’s leadership team, warmly welcomed Colonel Marc-Antoine Fecteau to Defence Headquarters.

Colonel Fecteau is the recently appointed Canadian Non-Resident Military Attaché to Guyana and Brazil. The GDF said the meeting took place at Defence Headquarters, where Colonel Fecteau paid a courtesy call to discuss the future of bilateral collaboration.

According to the GDF, Colonel Fecteau expressed the Canadian Armed Forces’ eagerness to see the already robust relationship with Guyana flourish further.

“He emphasized his commitment to fostering a strong bond, acknowledging Guyana as a valuable ally,” the GDF said. It was noted that during his tenure, Colonel Fecteau aims to contribute to the growth of this strategic partnership between the two nations.

Brigadier Khan in response highlighted the longstanding history of cooperation between the GDF and CAF. Notably, the GDF said Brigadier Khan emphasized the collaborative efforts in training, citing numerous instances where GDF officers have benefited from training opportunities as a result of this partnership. Brigadier Khan also underscored the importance of such collaborations and expressed confidence in the continuous strengthening of ties.

He also committed to actively contributing to the consolidation and enhancement of this alliance during his tenure as Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force. Guyana and Canada enjoy a close relationship built on more than 50 years of friendship, cooperation and security partnership, the GDF said.

The renewed commitment between the GDF and the CAF comes at a time when Guyana’s territorial integrity is under threat by neighbouring Venezuela over the Essequibo region. Guyana has rejected a planned referendum and has sought the protection of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Venezuela’s expansionist claims.

Additionally, the Government of Guyana announced on Saturday last that it will carry out a series of activities to counter the referendum scheduled for December 3. “On the 3rd for example, we have a series of activities, the third of December that includes sending a strong national unified message from Guyana to those participating in the referendum,” President Irfaan Ali told reporters during a press conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Center at Liliendaal, Georgetown.