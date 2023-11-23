Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Four fingers of woman chopped off for hitting husband with ‘rolling-pin’

Nov 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A farmer on Wednesday chopped off his reputed wife’s fingers after she lashed him to the head with a “bellna (rolling pin)”.

Hospitalised with four of her fingers severed is Cherriel Fredericks, a 48-year-old woman of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo. Police have arrested her reputed husband, Michael McClennon for chopping her. Police said that the woman and the man had a misunderstanding three weeks ago and she moved out and left him.

She was staying at her sister’s home when the farmer showed up on Wednesday morning begging her to “come home back”. The woman reportedly refused to go and according to the allegations made, he held on to her hand and attempted to pull her out of the yard. She then lashed him to his head with a rolling pin.

The woman’s daughter armed herself with a cutlass ran out to attack the farmer but he reportedly disarmed her and chopped her mother to the left hand. He threw the cutlass in a nearby trench and tried to run away but neighbours captured him and tied him up.

The victim was then rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital and the suspect was taken to Parika Police Station. Fredericks was later transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she remains a patient.  Investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

“My name is Jamaal, not Jesus” – Shabazz

Nov 23, 2023

…Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls on Government, Corporate Guyana for support  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Amidst the triumphant roar of the Golden Jaguars, now elevated to the...
Read More
Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess competition in Suriname

Guyana wins silver in Inter Guiana Chess...

Nov 23, 2023

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies “A” lead South Africa “A” by 24 runs at stumps on day two of unofficial four-day “Test” in Benoni

Chanderpaul, Hodge hit fifties as West Indies...

Nov 23, 2023

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship heats up

East Bank versus the Rest Street Football C/ship...

Nov 23, 2023

ICC bans trans-female players from International Women’s cricket

ICC bans trans-female players from International...

Nov 23, 2023

GBA makes history with team to World Junior’s Boxing Tournament in Armenia

GBA makes history with team to World...

Nov 23, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]