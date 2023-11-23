Four fingers of woman chopped off for hitting husband with ‘rolling-pin’

Kaieteur News – A farmer on Wednesday chopped off his reputed wife’s fingers after she lashed him to the head with a “bellna (rolling pin)”.

Hospitalised with four of her fingers severed is Cherriel Fredericks, a 48-year-old woman of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo. Police have arrested her reputed husband, Michael McClennon for chopping her. Police said that the woman and the man had a misunderstanding three weeks ago and she moved out and left him.

She was staying at her sister’s home when the farmer showed up on Wednesday morning begging her to “come home back”. The woman reportedly refused to go and according to the allegations made, he held on to her hand and attempted to pull her out of the yard. She then lashed him to his head with a rolling pin.

The woman’s daughter armed herself with a cutlass ran out to attack the farmer but he reportedly disarmed her and chopped her mother to the left hand. He threw the cutlass in a nearby trench and tried to run away but neighbours captured him and tied him up.

The victim was then rushed to Leonora Cottage Hospital and the suspect was taken to Parika Police Station. Fredericks was later transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she remains a patient. Investigations are ongoing.