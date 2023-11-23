Businessman remanded for gun, ammo possession at GuyExpo

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old Guyhoc Park businessman was remanded to prison on Wednesday after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was charged for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

Quincy Linton of Letter A5, Guyhoc Park, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where he was charged for possession of illegal firearm and possession of illegal ammunition. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Linton’s attorney made an application for bail in a reasonable sum. Consequently the prosecutor objected to bail due to the nature of the offence committed. Thereafter, the Acting Chief Magistrate refused bail and the accused was remanded to prison.

The Acting Chief Magistrate mentioned to the court that the matter will be transferred to the High Court before a judge and jury in order for bail to be granted. The case was then adjourned.

On Saturday last, Kaietuer News was on the ground at GuyExpo at the Sophia Exhibition Complex when a female security officer raised an alarm that a man was moments earlier found in possession of an illegal weapon.

Kaieteur News later learnt from the police that the man had entered the venue via its western entrance and handed over a 9MM pistol and 17 matching rounds to police ranks on duty.

He also gave them a small laminated copy of a firearm licence claiming that he was a legal firearm holder. But the police officers became suspicious after they could not recognize the signature on the document.

“…the purported signature on the licence appeared to be not of any senior rank in the division,” police said.

The ranks promptly detained and questioned the man but he reportedly gave them conflicting stories as to how he obtained a firearm licence.

Police decided to search his home for the original licence, which he claimed he had but found none. They arrested him and took possession of the weapon and ammunition.