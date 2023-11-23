Latest update November 23rd, 2023 6:18 PM

Berbice woman is 100 not out

Nov 23, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Warm birthday greetings flowed to the home of Evelyn Ramroop who celebrated her 100th birthday at her Palmyra, Berbice home with close friends and family on Thursday.

Evelyn Ramroop “cooking up a pot”.

Evelyn Ramroop with one of her great grands

Evelyn Ramroop with one of her great grands

Evelyn Ramroop with one of her great grands

The former rice farmer was born in Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Region Six and grew up in Port Mourant before moving to Palmyra where she became involved in rice cultivation.

Regional Chairman, David Armagon on Thursday extended greetings to the centenarian.

Amargon said on his Facebook Page, “At her current age, Ramroop enjoys meeting people, chatting, and engaging in religious activities” and feasting on her favourite meal, “rice with any vegetables.”

Together with the Regional Chairman, Kaieteur News wishes Evelyn Ramroop a Happy Birthday.

