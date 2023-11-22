Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies Academy to 2-1 One-Day series win over Emerging Ireland

Nov 22, 2023 Sports

SportsMax – Captain Nyeem Young and opener Matthew Nandu both hit unbeaten half-centuries as the West Indies Academy defeated Emerging Ireland by six wickets in the third One-Day match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua to take a 2-1 series win.

The Academy first dismissed the Irish for 175 in 43.4 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

Emerging Ireland captain Stephen Doheny top scored with 64 from 96 balls including six fours while Tom Mayes hit 27 and Morgan Topping 20 against excellent bowling from Joshua Bishop (3-32 from 10 overs), Ashmead Nedd (3-28 from nine overs) and Kevin Wickham (3-42 from 8.4 overs).

The hosts then needed only 40.3 overs to successfully reach 179-4 and seal the series win.

Young led the way with a 67-ball 75* including eight fours and three sixes while Nandu batted through the innings to finish 63* off 107 balls including three fours.

Matthew Humphreys took two of the three wickets for Emerging Ireland.

The teams will now turn their attention to a pair of four-day matches from November 25-28 and December 2-5 at Coolidge.

