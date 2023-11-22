RHTYSC cricket teams honors 5 outstanding Police officers

– Donates toys and cricket gear to Region 6 police

Kaieteur Sports – The cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Friday last officially launched their 2023 Christmas outreach programme. The teams launched the programme by hosting its annual Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers’ Award. Five outstanding police officers were honored by the cricket teams for outstanding service in protecting citizens on the Corentyne Coast.

RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that for over two decades the club has been honoring outstanding role models who have served Guyana well. Awards ceremonies are held annually to honor firemen, police officers, postal workers, municipality workers, teachers, retired teachers and sportsmen under the club’s tribute to heroes programme. The 2023 list of awardees honored were Sergeant 16276 Wilburgh, corporal 21249 Mentore, special constable 13727 Profitt, Detective Constable 21224 Nelson and constable 25333 Ramkisson. They were selected by the leadership of the administration of the Region Six division based on their personal discipline, dedication, honesty and willingness to work beyond the call of duty.

Foster congratulated the officers on a job well done and urged them to uphold the high traditions they have set themselves in the past. The RHTYSC, he noted is also willing to assist the Guyana Police Force to fulfill its mandate to protect the nation from criminal activities. This relationship started in 1992 and has developed over the years. The two entities have worked together to host several programmes including the RHTYSC annual cricket academy, grade 6 summer camp and the annual Christmas village. Each of the awardees received a framed certificate of excellence, a medal of excellence and two special gifts from the cricket teams.

Police commander Shivpersaud Bacchus, who handed over the awards, expressed thanks to the RHTYSC for its continued cooperation to the force. He also congratulated the awardees and noted that they are role models to their peers.

The cricket teams also handed over a collection of Christmas toys to subdivision two of the region for distribution to less fortunate children. Foster, who is also the president of the Berbice Cricket Board, also handed a set of cricket equipment to the cricket team of the force. The items donated were a box of cricket balls, a batting pad, wicketkeeping pad and wicketkeeping gloves. The BCB president noted that the police team had received several donations during the year including practice net, cricket balls and gear.

RHTYSC organizing secretary Robby Kissoonlall informed that the cricket teams of the club are Poonai Pharmacy under 11 and under 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and Second Division, Metro females, Pepsi under 19 and under 23, Namilco Thunderbolt under 21 and First Division.

Among the players who represent the club are Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Clinton Pestano, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Matthew Pottaya, Eon Hooper, Slyus Tyndall, Shemaine Campbell, Sahabeka Gajnabi, Erva Giddings, Sheneeta Grimmond, Mahendra Gopilall and Shawn Pereira. The club has won over 120 cricket tournaments at all levels while it has produced over 100 players for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies since 1995. The RHTYSC has won three national tournaments and has received the Guyana Cricket Club of the year award five times. The RHTYSC is also the only youth and sports club in Guyana to have ever received a national award.

The cricket teams as part of their annual Christmas programme would be hosting several activities with the main objective of making a positive difference in the lives of youths, the elderly and less fortunate. The activities planned includes the annual Christmas village from the 21st to the 24th of December in the Rose Hall primary school, distribution of 5000 toys and 1000 food hampers to less fortunate families. Other activities planned are Christmas concert, feeding of the poor programme, distribution of 500 special packages to single parent households, Christmas Day breakfast for senior citizen, children Christmas get together, while members of the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church would also receive special gifts.