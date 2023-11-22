Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline opening round

Nov 22, 2023 Sports

Big Man Over-40 Inter-County tournament

Kaieteur Sports – A breathtaking century from Ryan Ramdass helped the Demerara Capitals beat Essequibo Jaguars by a whopping 120-run win, as the action got underway in the Big Man Cricket Over-40 inter-county tournament.

Ryan Ramdass shares the Man of the Match award with Randy Lindore.

Ryan Ramdass shares the Man of the Match award with Randy Lindore.

BMC Head Raj SIngh hands over the MOM award to Devon Clements.

BMC Head Raj SIngh hands over the MOM award to Devon Clements.

The ex-West Indies opener turned back the clock, hitting 135 with 10 sixes and 13 fours off just 72 deliveries, prior to retiring hurt. The class of Ramdass powered Demerara Capitals to an imposing 306-2 in their 30 overs, batting first.

Ramdass alongside, Shazam Ramjohn, who hit 66 not out, added a mammoth 248 runs for the 2nd wicket. Essequibo Jaguars, in reply were bowled out 181 inside 22 overs, led by Vishwanauth Lall (65).

Ryan Ramdass copped the MVP award for his magical century.

Ryan Ramdass copped the MVP award for his magical century.

Bowling for the Capitals, veteran seamer Randy Lindore snared 5-36 from 4 overs with a few catches to go along with his figures. He found strong support from Ucil Armstrong chipping in with 3-28, to help complete a comprehensive win.

In the second game played at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground in Berbice. Berbice Gladiators powered to a 120-run win over President’s X1 Warriors, after posting 212-7 in a game reduced to 25-over per-side.

Ex-National youth batsman Devon Clements cracked 68 for the Gladiators, who knocked over the Warriors, for a measly 92 in 16 overs. The tournament continues with Demerara Capitals facing President’s X1 Warriors at Enmore on Saturday, 25 November, while Essequibo Jaguars battle Berbice Gladiators at Blairmont on Sunday, 26 November.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Nov 22, 2023

…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance,...
Read More
Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies Academy to 2-1 One-Day series win over Emerging Ireland

Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies...

Nov 22, 2023

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following Windies selection for England series 

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following...

Nov 22, 2023

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win DAVE’S West Indian imports 40overs championship

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win...

Nov 22, 2023

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline opening round

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline...

Nov 22, 2023

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms preparations on track for Guyana vs. Suriname Under-17 girls’ friendly series this weekend

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms...

Nov 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • What is the interest rate?

    Kaieteur News – At his first press conference, held after more than three years as a minister, the Minister of Natural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]