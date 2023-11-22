Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline opening round

Big Man Over-40 Inter-County tournament

Kaieteur Sports – A breathtaking century from Ryan Ramdass helped the Demerara Capitals beat Essequibo Jaguars by a whopping 120-run win, as the action got underway in the Big Man Cricket Over-40 inter-county tournament.

The ex-West Indies opener turned back the clock, hitting 135 with 10 sixes and 13 fours off just 72 deliveries, prior to retiring hurt. The class of Ramdass powered Demerara Capitals to an imposing 306-2 in their 30 overs, batting first.

Ramdass alongside, Shazam Ramjohn, who hit 66 not out, added a mammoth 248 runs for the 2nd wicket. Essequibo Jaguars, in reply were bowled out 181 inside 22 overs, led by Vishwanauth Lall (65).

Bowling for the Capitals, veteran seamer Randy Lindore snared 5-36 from 4 overs with a few catches to go along with his figures. He found strong support from Ucil Armstrong chipping in with 3-28, to help complete a comprehensive win.

In the second game played at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground in Berbice. Berbice Gladiators powered to a 120-run win over President’s X1 Warriors, after posting 212-7 in a game reduced to 25-over per-side.

Ex-National youth batsman Devon Clements cracked 68 for the Gladiators, who knocked over the Warriors, for a measly 92 in 16 overs. The tournament continues with Demerara Capitals facing President’s X1 Warriors at Enmore on Saturday, 25 November, while Essequibo Jaguars battle Berbice Gladiators at Blairmont on Sunday, 26 November.