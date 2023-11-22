Govt. spent over $2B this year to build new schools

Kaieteur News – Government for the year thus far has commissioned seven newly built schools, worth approximately $2.304 billion.

Today it will commission the new Yarrowkabra Secondary School located on the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. The seven new schools were commissioned in Regions Two, Three, Four and Nine. Among these schools were: one nursery school, three primary schools and three new secondary institutions. Of the seven schools, in September, the Ministry of Education commissioned a $28,129,000 nursery school at Haslington on the East Coast of Demerara.

Back in February, the Ministry along with the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development commissioned the Kokshebai Primary School in Region Nine. The new school was constructed by Osbert Rebeiro at a cost of $14 million, the Education Ministry had stated.

The ministry also opened the Victoria Lily Primary School, a new school constructed at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. The school cost just under $200 million through a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Education and the Ministry of Housing and Water. It has the capacity to accommodate over 300 pupils and is equipped with 12 classrooms, each of which is outfitted with Wi-Fi, an auditorium, a kitchenette, two security huts, sanitary blocks, and an area set aside for assembly.

Another primary school is the newly reconstructed Arthurville Primary located on the Wakenaam Island, Region Three. Having been dilapidated for a number of years, the ministry rebuilt the structure at a cost of $84 million. It was commissioned by President Irfaan Ali earlier this month and consists of eight classrooms equipped with Smart TV, IT Laboratory just to name a few.

President Ali also commissioned the new state-of-the-art US$5.15 million (GY$1.3B) Good Hope Secondary on the East Coast of Demerara. The school project fell under the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) and was funded by the World Bank. Another spanking new building the ministry officially opened was the $585, 090,000 Abram Zuil Secondary School, which is located on the Essequibo Coast. The school houses over 20 classrooms and can accommodate some 750 students.

Back in September Region Three benefitted from a new $93 million secondary school located at De Willem. The new school currently accommodates over 350 learners.

In addition to the new schools commissioned this year, the Education Ministry also cut ribbons for a number of new teaching blocks at various schools. These are the $172.6 million new Samuel B. Moffat Wing at East Ruimveldt Secondary School, the new $515.07 million Sister Hazel Campayne Block at the St Rose’s High School, the new $ $95.4 million Mrs. Maureen Massiah Wing at the Bishops’ High School, the $103.5 million Doodnauth Hetram block at Queen’s College, and the $85 million Ms. Avril Crawford Block at the St. Winefride’s Secondary School. At one of the commissioning ceremonies, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand had stated that the Government of Guyana is investing in children across Guyana and will continue to do so to produce the quality of citizens that can further develop and move Guyana forward.