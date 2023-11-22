Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms preparations on track for Guyana vs. Suriname Under-17 girls’ friendly series this weekend

Nov 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Technical Director Bryan Joseph has confirmed that preparations for the highly awaited Under-17 Girls’ international friendly series between Guyana and Suriname are on track to kick off on November 25.

Joseph said that all arrangements are in place to host Suriname for two home games on November 25 and 26 at venues in and around Georgetown since the GFF National Training Center pitch is still under maintenance.

“We are delighted to count down the days to the kickoff of this bilateral series with Suriname. This is part of a greater initiative between the countries to collaborate on several activities around the development of youth football. Over the coming years, we will have several youth male and female series aimed at boosting the exposure to international football for our youth players.

The girls of both countries would have missed out on the CONCACAF U17 Qualifiers earlier in the year so this series provides the opportunity for them to have four international games under their belt before the conclusion of the year.

Not very often, the Guyanese fans get to see the youth national teams play on home soil so we are encouraging everyone to come out and support the players and staff over the two matches.”

The Junior Lady Jags will be fine tuning training with an aim to deliver impressive performances and prevent Suriname from securing a victory on their home turf on Saturday and Sunday.

The series will wrap up in December, with Guyana competing in Suriname on December 16 and 17.

Suriname Football Association (SFA) Technical Director Biswajeet Kali said his team is ready to journey to Guyana this week and also confirmed that all arrangements have been finalised for the matches on December 16 and 17 in Suriname.

Kali noted, “We are pleased with this agreement with Guyana, to enable our young female players to gain international experiences and knowledge from an early age. Our girls are a mix of our academy and it is therefore important to measure where we are and what the areas for improvement are.

We as technical directors of both countries have been instructed by our respective presidents to expand this in the different categories; But also to include French Guiana in the process next year.”

These highly anticipated matches will also mark the conclusion of the 2023 competitive season for both teams. GFF urges all fans to unite in support of the junior Lady Jags as they once again proudly represent Guyana.

