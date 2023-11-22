Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bryan Max battered with baseball bats, during attack by three men

Nov 22, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Social Media commentator, Bryan Mackintosh popularly known as Bryan Max was on Tuesday afternoon allegedly attacked and beaten by three men armed with baseball bats at UG Road, Greater Georgetown.

A wounded Bryan Mackintosh

A wounded Bryan Mackintosh

The alleged attack on Mackintosh happened a few hours after he was arrested for knocking down some traffic cones at Freedom House on Monday during one of his facebook lives.

Mackintosh in another live after his attack said that he was buying some fried fish at a stand on UG Road when a car pulled up. “A car pulled up right here, three guys with baseball bats came out and they were swift, they had the element of surprise and this is what they did to me”, Mackintosh said as she displayed his battered face to his facebook audience.

As he related his story, the vendor gave some tissues for him to wipe the blood off of his face. Mackintosh was recently sued by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for libel. He had accused the VP in a Facebook post of tampering with his car brakes to cause his death. Jagdeo in the lawsuit is requesting general damages over $5 million from Mackintosh in addition to exemplary and aggravating damages for libel.

Mackintosh was served with the lawsuit on Tuesday last. On Monday during one of his facebook lives, Mackintosh knocked down a number of traffic cones in front of Freedom House on Rob Street. On Tuesday Morning, he was escorted by a police rank to the Brickdam Police Station where he was questioned and later released.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Nov 22, 2023

…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance,...
Read More
Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies Academy to 2-1 One-Day series win over Emerging Ireland

Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies...

Nov 22, 2023

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following Windies selection for England series 

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following...

Nov 22, 2023

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win DAVE’S West Indian imports 40overs championship

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win...

Nov 22, 2023

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline opening round

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline...

Nov 22, 2023

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms preparations on track for Guyana vs. Suriname Under-17 girls’ friendly series this weekend

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms...

Nov 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • What is the interest rate?

    Kaieteur News – At his first press conference, held after more than three years as a minister, the Minister of Natural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]