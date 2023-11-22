Kaieteur News – Social Media commentator, Bryan Mackintosh popularly known as Bryan Max was on Tuesday afternoon allegedly attacked and beaten by three men armed with baseball bats at UG Road, Greater Georgetown.
A wounded Bryan Mackintosh
The alleged attack on Mackintosh happened a few hours after he was arrested for knocking down some traffic cones at Freedom House on Monday during one of his facebook lives.
Mackintosh in another live after his attack said that he was buying some fried fish at a stand on UG Road when a car pulled up. “A car pulled up right here, three guys with baseball bats came out and they were swift, they had the element of surprise and this is what they did to me”, Mackintosh said as she displayed his battered face to his facebook audience.
As he related his story, the vendor gave some tissues for him to wipe the blood off of his face. Mackintosh was recently sued by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for libel. He had accused the VP in a Facebook post of tampering with his car brakes to cause his death. Jagdeo in the lawsuit is requesting general damages over $5 million from Mackintosh in addition to exemplary and aggravating damages for libel.
Mackintosh was served with the lawsuit on Tuesday last. On Monday during one of his facebook lives, Mackintosh knocked down a number of traffic cones in front of Freedom House on Rob Street. On Tuesday Morning, he was escorted by a police rank to the Brickdam Police Station where he was questioned and later released.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Bryan Max battered with baseball bats, during attack by three men
Nov 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Social Media commentator, Bryan Mackintosh popularly known as Bryan Max was on Tuesday afternoon allegedly attacked and beaten by three men armed with baseball bats at UG Road, Greater Georgetown.
A wounded Bryan Mackintosh
The alleged attack on Mackintosh happened a few hours after he was arrested for knocking down some traffic cones at Freedom House on Monday during one of his facebook lives.
Mackintosh in another live after his attack said that he was buying some fried fish at a stand on UG Road when a car pulled up. “A car pulled up right here, three guys with baseball bats came out and they were swift, they had the element of surprise and this is what they did to me”, Mackintosh said as she displayed his battered face to his facebook audience.
As he related his story, the vendor gave some tissues for him to wipe the blood off of his face. Mackintosh was recently sued by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo for libel. He had accused the VP in a Facebook post of tampering with his car brakes to cause his death. Jagdeo in the lawsuit is requesting general damages over $5 million from Mackintosh in addition to exemplary and aggravating damages for libel.
Mackintosh was served with the lawsuit on Tuesday last. On Monday during one of his facebook lives, Mackintosh knocked down a number of traffic cones in front of Freedom House on Rob Street. On Tuesday Morning, he was escorted by a police rank to the Brickdam Police Station where he was questioned and later released.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles