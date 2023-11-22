BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following Windies selection for England series 

Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently lauded its 3 county-men following their selection to the West Indies team ahead of the upcoming series versus England.
“We are confident that Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie would make us proud and keep the legacy of Kanhai and butcher alive,” read the statement from the BCB.
The BCB further hailed three other Berbicians who are in South Africa with the A team, Kevin Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Shamar Joseph while all-rounder Junior Sinclair is currently with the Windies Academy team playing Ireland.
Three of the female cricketers also recently returned from the West Indies
A female team tour to Pakistan, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabaka Gajnabi and vice-captain Sheneta Grimmond.
Senior women all-rounder Shemaine Campbelle is also the vice captain of the female senior team.
Pacer Isai Thorne has gained selection to the Academy’s Red Ball team to play Ireland, further adding to the BCB recognizing their players’ respective contributions to West Indies cricket.
