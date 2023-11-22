Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following Windies selection for England series 

Nov 22, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) recently lauded its 3 county-men following their selection to the West Indies team ahead of the upcoming series versus England.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer

Romario Shepherd

Romario Shepherd

“We are confident that Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie would make us proud and keep the legacy of Kanhai and butcher alive,” read the statement from the BCB.

The BCB further hailed three other Berbicians who are in South Africa with the A team, Kevin Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson and Shamar Joseph while all-rounder Junior Sinclair is currently with the Windies Academy team playing Ireland.

Three of the female cricketers also recently returned from the West Indies

A female team tour to Pakistan, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabaka Gajnabi and vice-captain Sheneta Grimmond.

Senior women all-rounder Shemaine Campbelle is also the vice captain of the female senior team.

Gudakesh Motie

Gudakesh Motie

Pacer Isai Thorne has gained selection to the Academy’s Red Ball team to play Ireland, further adding to the BCB recognizing their players’ respective contributions to West Indies cricket.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 20, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Golden Jaguars ascend to League A

Nov 22, 2023

…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance,...
Read More
Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies Academy to 2-1 One-Day series win over Emerging Ireland

Young, Nandu hit fifties to lead West Indies...

Nov 22, 2023

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following Windies selection for England series 

BCB hails Shepherd, Motie, Hetmyer following...

Nov 22, 2023

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win DAVE’S West Indian imports 40overs championship

#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win...

Nov 22, 2023

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline opening round

Ramdass century, Lindore 5-Fer headline...

Nov 22, 2023

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms preparations on track for Guyana vs. Suriname Under-17 girls’ friendly series this weekend

GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph confirms...

Nov 22, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • What is the interest rate?

    Kaieteur News – At his first press conference, held after more than three years as a minister, the Minister of Natural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]