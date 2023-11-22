#70 Spartan beat Crabwood Creek Gladiators to win DAVE’S West Indian imports 40overs championship

BCB 2023 cricket season

Kaieteur Sports – The NO 69 Vikings cricket ground was packed on Sunday last by spectators as the Berbice Cricket Board in conjunction with the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association hosted the final of the Upper Corentyne Dave’s West Indian Imports 40overs tournament. The tournament for the Upper Corentyne involved 29 teams and is one of six tournaments across the county to determine the overall champion of Berbice at the second division level. The BCB has now successfully completed sub-association tournaments in Berbice River, Upper Corentyne and West Berbice with finals coming up for New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower/Central Corentyne.

The final on Sunday was contested between #70 Spartan and Crabwood Creek Gladiators. #70 Spartan won the toss and elected to take first strike in very humid conditions. They were led to a total of 233 all out from their allotted 40 overs. Their main batsmen were Tharesh Ramgohan who scored 50 with six delightful boundaries and a 6, Charran Singh 52 with four boundaries and Latchman Roopchand who struck 4 boundaries and three massive sixes. Singh and Roopchan added a fifth wicket partnership of 94 to lead their team to a solid total. Bowling for Crabwood Creek Gladiators, Mohammad Ally claimed 3 for 47 from 4 overs, Joel Dhanraj 2 for 42 and Trevon Sukhoo 2 for 39.

Needing to score 234 runs from their 40 overs, Crabwood Creek Gladiators were never in the hunt as the #70 Spartans team bowled well and was well backed up with sharp fielding. They lost wickets on a regular basis as Clark 2, Alistair 16, Dharesh Bruce 29, Kevin Saywack 7, Trevon Sukhoo 7, Zahir Mohammed 20, Alvon Jeffrey 1, Joanne King 4 and Joel Dhanraj 1 fell cheaply. Seenarine and Mohammed added 47 for 4th wicket to offer some hope but when Seenarine was stumped off Charan Singh for 30 it was all over for Crabwood Creek. They were eventually bowled out for 150 in 29.1 overs. Singh was the best bowler for the champions with three wickets for 29 runs from 4 overs. The Champions, runner up and man of the finals received trophies and cash prizes at the presentation ceremony.

Berbice Cricket Board president Hilbert Foster hailed the excellent organizing skill of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association under the leadership of Dennis D’Andrade and praised them for hosting a successful tournament in a few months. Foster committed to hosting the overall Berbice championship final at the NO 69 ground and stated that #70 Spartan has joined Cotton Tree Cricket Club of the West Berbice area and Wiruni Cricket Club of the Berbice River area in the overall Berbice finals.

The remaining two sub-association champions would emerge from the New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower/ Central Corentyne area.

The BCB president noted that his administration in 2023 has organized a total of 33 tournaments at the under 11, under 13, under 15, under 17, under 19, under 23, female, primary school, secondary school, inter zone, grassroot, second division and first division levels. Foster also indicated that the BCB would shortly host a one day tournament for female teams in the Upper Corentyne area.

BCB competition committee chairman Leslie Solomon disclosed that three finals for second division teams in the sub-association have been completed in 2023. They are Dave West Indian Imports 40 overs, Vishnu Superstore 40 overs and the Price is Right 20/20, while the NPG round Robin 20/20 would commence shortly.

Sponsor Dave Narine stated that he was very delighted to be associated with the Berbice cricket. The Guyanese born New York based businessman said that he was confident that more exciting talent for the future would emerge from the tournament.