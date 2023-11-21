Latest update November 21st, 2023 12:59 AM

Truck driver on $1.5M bail for fatal accident at Madewini

Nov 21, 2023

Kaieteur News – The driver of the truck that crushed to death a 63-year-old man while reversing last Thursday was granted bail in the sum of $1,500,000, when he appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The truck involved in the accident

Arnold De Santos’s body at the scene

Twenty-seven-year-old Rameshwar Persaud, a truck driver of Farm Madewini, made his first court appearance at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty. The accused was charged with the offence of ‘Causing Death by Dangerous Driving.’ Magistrate Latchman placed him on bail in the sum of $1,500,000.

Granted bail, Rameshwar Persaud

On Thursday last, at Farm Track Access Road, Madewini, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Arnold De Santos lost his life in a gruesome manner, after a truck driven by Persaud, bearing registration number GAD 8213, reversed on him. The driver of the truck was allegedly reversing at a fast rate of speed and in the process, knocked down De Santos. His head was crushed by one of the truck’s rear wheels.  He was officially pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Center.

