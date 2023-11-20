Latest update November 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending champions Vreed en Hoop

Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending champions Vreed en Hoop Secondary as play continued in the MCYS NSC Janet Jagan birth anniversary School Girls Windball Cricket, which made its Inaugural appearance at the Track & Field Center Tarmac Edinburg West Coast Demerara.

Vreed en Hoop Secondary after been invited to bat first, scored 51-1, with Salomiee Persaud 15 and Subrina Mendonca 13.

West Demerara Secondary replied with 52-2, Ameera Khan made 16 and Sarvanna Ramsarran 10. West Demerara Secondary will now play in their first Windball Cricket final.

West Demerara Secondary will play the winner of the West Coast /East Bank Essequibo zone winner in the Region 3 final, while Vreed en Hoop Secondary will have to battle in the 3rd / 4th place game.

Debutant De Willem Secondary beat Newcomer Parika Salem Secondary.

Parika Salem took first strike and scored 45-4, Roshana Blake 11. Crystal Melville and Karishana Navinedatt took 2-wkts each.

De Willem 51-1, Rayana Milliano 22.

Stewartville Secondary batted first made 40-3, Angel Summer & Naiomi Edwards each scoring 14 runs apiece.

Zeeburg Secondary replied with 46-0, off 1.3 overs, Sarah Bheir hitting 26 and Shantay Lyte 14.

Uitvlugt Secondary 28-4.

Leonora Secondary 31-0, Rosaline Samaroo 27.

 

 

