Latest update November 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

US man wanted for trafficking guns, ammo in barrel

Nov 20, 2023 News

Wanted, Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser

Wanted, Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser

Kaieteur News – A man based in Georgia, USA is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to a barrel of guns and ammunition found at the GNIC Wharf located at Lombard & Broad Streets, Georgetown.

Police on Sunday morning issued a wanted bulletin for Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser.
“Fraser is wanted for trafficking firearms and ammunition contrary to Section 17A of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05, as amended by the Firearm Act No. 2 of 2014”, the Guyana Police Force.
Fraser’s last known address is at lot 1582 Larkspur Trail Conyers, Georgia.

Police believe that Fraser had shipped a barrel to Laparkan filled with nine firearms, which include 8 pistols and 1 RF-15 Rifle.

It is unclear when the barrel arrived but customs officers found the weapons stashed between clothing and food items while searching the barrel on Friday.
The customs officers also found 19 magazines and 5600 rounds of ammunition. Some 4050 were 9mm bullets, 1100 were .40mm bullets and 450 were .223 bullets.

Police said that the barrel was addressed to a Guyhoc resident. Police have arrested him for questioning.
Anyone with information about Fraser’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police on telephone numbers 592-229-2700, 592-229-2750, 592-229-3564, 592-229-2957, 592-225-6978 or the nearest Police Station.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 17, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This HELLHOLE the leaders taking us into

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia lift record sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia lift record sixth...

Nov 20, 2023

Independent – Travis Head broke Indian hearts with a superb century to guide Australia to their sixth men’s Cricket World Cup title with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. India had been...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool Backstroke record

Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool Backstroke record

Nov 20, 2023

Pitamber, Sandiford wrap up wins on penultimate day

Pitamber, Sandiford wrap up wins on penultimate...

Nov 20, 2023

NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff continues

NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff...

Nov 20, 2023

West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending champions Vreed en Hoop

West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending...

Nov 20, 2023

Golden Jaguars, Bahamas clash shift to today

Golden Jaguars, Bahamas clash shift to today

Nov 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]