US man wanted for trafficking guns, ammo in barrel

Kaieteur News – A man based in Georgia, USA is wanted by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for questioning in relation to a barrel of guns and ammunition found at the GNIC Wharf located at Lombard & Broad Streets, Georgetown.

Police on Sunday morning issued a wanted bulletin for Andrew Marcus Llewelyn Fraser.

“Fraser is wanted for trafficking firearms and ammunition contrary to Section 17A of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:05, as amended by the Firearm Act No. 2 of 2014”, the Guyana Police Force.

Fraser’s last known address is at lot 1582 Larkspur Trail Conyers, Georgia.

Police believe that Fraser had shipped a barrel to Laparkan filled with nine firearms, which include 8 pistols and 1 RF-15 Rifle.

It is unclear when the barrel arrived but customs officers found the weapons stashed between clothing and food items while searching the barrel on Friday.

The customs officers also found 19 magazines and 5600 rounds of ammunition. Some 4050 were 9mm bullets, 1100 were .40mm bullets and 450 were .223 bullets.

Police said that the barrel was addressed to a Guyhoc resident. Police have arrested him for questioning.

Anyone with information about Fraser’s whereabouts are asked to contact Police on telephone numbers 592-229-2700, 592-229-2750, 592-229-3564, 592-229-2957, 592-225-6978 or the nearest Police Station.