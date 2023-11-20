Pitamber, Sandiford wrap up wins on penultimate day

Ram & McRae National Chess qualifers

Kaieteur Sports – Day three of the ongoing RAM & McRAE National Open Chess Championship Qualifiers saw some major upsets in the expected progression of the tournament at the National Stadium. In Round 5, thirteen-year-old Sachin Pitamber defeated long-time senior player Justino DaSilva, who resigned when he realised the ominous threat of two connected passed pawns gaining strength and marching to promotion, sealing Da Silva’s demise.

In the same round, Junior Champion Keron Sandiford bounced back after defeating his senior counterpart Gilbert Williams. He lost his Round 4 game to fellow junior Ethan Lee. After a 4-hour battle against veteran Errol Tiwari, Lee claimed victory when the senior player exceeded his time control. Round 5 also saw fifteen-year-old Alex Benjamin draw his game with the experienced Rashad Hussain.

By Round 6, young Pitamber had battled his way to Board 1 to face off against Candidate Master and former National Champion Taffin Khan. Khan maintained an advantage throughout the game after winning a pawn and proceeded to victory.

On Board 2 of that round, teenage Alex Benjamin went head-to-head with Ethan Lee but could not add to his score. Lee built an advantage from the inception, chipped away at Benjamin’s pieces, and secured the point. Keron Sandiford on Board 3 claimed victory against Rashad Hussain, whose game was even until the end game, where Hussain, outdone by Sandiford’s end-game prowess, resigned after losing a pawn.

Khan maintains his lead with 6 points, Ethan Lee is on 5, while Sachin Pitamber and Keron Sandiford are on 4.5 points. Roberto Neto is on 4 points after losing to Khan in Round 5 and unable to play in Round 6. Justino DaSilva and Gilbert Williams are on 4 points. Senior player Loris Nathoo made a comeback after losing to Keron Sandiford in Round 3, also on 4 points. Rolex Alexander, who missed Round 1, is also on 4 points. Kim Shing Chong, Rashad Hussain, Alex Benjamin, Shiv Nandalall and Saeed Ali are on 3.5 points.

The final games, rounds 7 and 8, were played yesterday, November 19 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.