Norton urges PNC/R members to take leadership role in defending Guyana’s security, territorial integrity

Kaieteur News – In the face of the threat of Venezuela’s claim to over two-thirds of the country’s territory, Leader of the People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), Aubrey Norton over the weekend called on the party’s members to stand on the forefront of efforts to defend the country’s national security and territorial integrity.

Norton issued the call during the party’s two-day General Council meeting which was held on 18th and 19th November, 2023 at its headquarters at Congress Place, Sophia, the party said in a statement.

The theme of the meeting was “Moving Forward as a Disciplined and United Party”. The General Council is the second-highest decision-making forum of the party.

During a special sitting of the National Assembly earlier this month, Norton said Venezuela has proved to be nothing but a regional bully, noting that the 1899 Arbitral Award was the basis of the tri-junction point which fixed the boundaries for Guyana, Venezuela, and Brazil.

Referencing the impending referendum proposed by Venezuela to annex the Essequibo, the Leader of the Opposition said the mobilising of troops on Guyana’s border by the Nicolas Maduro administration is an attempt to regain popularity and appease a volatile people, and end the apparent erosion among his political bases.

Guyana recently sought provisional measures from the International Court of Justice to prevent Venezuela from taking actions that would violate this country’s sovereignty.

The move follows Venezuela’s planned referendum for December 3, which seeks support to reject the 1899 Arbitral Award that established the land boundary between the two countries, to reject the World Court’s jurisdiction, and to annex Guyana’s Essequibo territory. Guyana views this as a threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, in other matters which were discussed at the PNC/R’s General Council meeting over the weekend, Norton reiterated the party’s position that all Guyanese must share in the country’s oil wealth, while being guaranteed their full social and political rights. In addition, the party said he issued the call for the PNC/R to expand its groundwork and take the party’s vision in all communities across the country.

Membership of the party includes all members of Central Executive Committee, Regional Democratic Council Chairs and Vice Chairs, party candidates at the last General Elections, representatives of the Party’s youth arm (the Guyana Youth and Student Movement) and its women’s arm (the National Congress of Women), the Chairs and Vice Chairs of NDCs, Mayors and Deputy Mayors of municipalities, and other regional party leaders.

The second day’s program included reports from the Party’s arms and regional committees, the party said. In addition, a plenary session was held to discuss the Party’s strategy for the 2025 Regional and General Elections.

The latter session generated much robust discussion, the party said, with members expressing confidence that, with greater effort by party groups and more publicizing of the party’s national development vision of putting people first, the party can return to government. Several tabled motions were debated and passed.

Throughout the two days, the main musical backdrop was Dave Martin’s “Not a Blade of Grass,” the party said.