NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff continues

Nov 20, 2023
– National U15’s go down to Georgetown Academy 2-1, Berbice stun East Coast FA
Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown Football Academy clinched a 2-1 victory over the National U15 in the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Academy Playoff championship match held at Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground yesterday.
Georgetown asserted dominance early, pressing hard against a resilient National U15 lineup. Joshua Bentick put Georgetown in the lead, orchestrating a skillful goal in the 8th minute. Despite the one-goal deficit, National U15 retaliated strongly, preventing Georgetown’s attacking maneuvers. Georgetown’s solid defence maintained a clean sheet through the first half.
Charles Austin later widened Georgetown’s lead, securing their second goal in the 48th minute. Even though Jade Adonis of National U15 scored a late goal, the match concluded 2-1 in favour of Georgetown Academy.
Meanwhile, in another fixture on Saturday between Berbice Football Academy and East Coast Football Association Academy, Berbice secured an exhilarating 3-2 victory. East Coast FA initiated the scoring in the 17th minute with Shaquan David’s goal.
Shamar Johnson and Tyrone Delph responded for Berbice, netting impressive goals in the 64th and 67th minutes, respectively. David equalized the score 2-2 in the 70th minute with a sensational strike. However, Delph’s superb goal in the 84th minute sealed the win for Berbice, edging out a resilient East Coast unit in a narrow 3-2 victory.
