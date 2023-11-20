Latest update November 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff continues

Nov 20, 2023 Sports

–  National U15’s go down to Georgetown Academy 2-1, Berbice stun East Coast FA

Kaieteur Sports – Georgetown Football Academy clinched a 2-1 victory over the National U15 in the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Academy Playoff championship match held at Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground yesterday.

Georgetown asserted dominance early, pressing hard against a resilient National U15 lineup. Joshua Bentick put Georgetown in the lead, orchestrating a skillful goal in the 8th minute. Despite the one-goal deficit, National U15 retaliated strongly, preventing Georgetown’s attacking maneuvers. Georgetown’s solid defence maintained a clean sheet through the first half.

Georgetown FA Academy goalscorers, Joshua Bentick and Charles Austin.

Georgetown FA Academy goalscorers, Joshua Bentick and Charles Austin.

Charles Austin later widened Georgetown’s lead, securing their second goal in the 48th minute. Even though Jade Adonis of National U15 scored a late goal, the match concluded 2-1 in favour of Georgetown Academy.
Meanwhile, in another fixture on Saturday between Berbice Football Academy and East Coast Football Association Academy, Berbice secured an exhilarating 3-2 victory. East Coast FA initiated the scoring in the 17th minute with Shaquan David’s goal.

Shamar Johnson and Tyrone Delph responded for Berbice, netting impressive goals in the 64th and 67th minutes, respectively. David equalized the score 2-2 in the 70th minute with a sensational strike. However, Delph’s superb goal in the 84th minute sealed the win for Berbice, edging out a resilient East Coast unit in a narrow 3-2 victory.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Dr. Glenn Lall Show – Nov 17, 2023

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

This HELLHOLE the leaders taking us into

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia lift record sixth Cricket World Cup title

Travis Head breaks India hearts as Australia lift record sixth...

Nov 20, 2023

Independent – Travis Head broke Indian hearts with a superb century to guide Australia to their sixth men’s Cricket World Cup title with a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. India had been...
Read More
Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool Backstroke record

Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool Backstroke record

Nov 20, 2023

Pitamber, Sandiford wrap up wins on penultimate day

Pitamber, Sandiford wrap up wins on penultimate...

Nov 20, 2023

NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff continues

NAMILCO Flour Power National Academy Playoff...

Nov 20, 2023

West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending champions Vreed en Hoop

West Demerara Secondary upset Region 3 defending...

Nov 20, 2023

Golden Jaguars, Bahamas clash shift to today

Golden Jaguars, Bahamas clash shift to today

Nov 19, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]