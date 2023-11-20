Miner found with loaded gun, fake gun licence at GuyExpo

Kaieteur News – A miner was on Saturday night nabbed around 21:45 hrs with a loaded gun and a fake gun licence by police while he entered the GuyExpo event at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

Police identified the man as Quincy Linton, 35, of Letter A5 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown.

Kaieteur News was on the ground when a female security officer raised an alarm that a man was moments earlier found in possession of an illegal weapon.

The female officer said to her colleagues, “Come yall have to be more focus and check all ah them (the patrons) good. You see wa just go on deh, dem just ketch the man with a gun in he crotch.”

Seeking clarity on what transpired, Kaieteur News later learnt from the police that the man had entered the venue via its western entrance and handed over a 9MM pistol and 17 matching rounds to police ranks on duty.

He also gave them a small laminated copy of a firearm licence claiming that he was a legal firearm holder. But the police officers became suspicious after they could not recognize the signature on the document.

“…the purported signature on the license appeared to be not of any senior rank in the division,” police said.

The ranks promptly detained and questioned the man but he reportedly gave them conflicting stories as to how he obtained a firearm licence.

Police decided to search his home for the original licence he claimed he had but found none.

They arrested him and took possession of the weapon and ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.