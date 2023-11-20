Delroy Tyrrell sets new pool Backstroke record

Kaieteur Sports – Delroy Tyrrell continued his dominance in the backstroke during the College of Staten Island NE 10 invitational meet, Friday, 17 and Saturday, 18 at the Staten Island Pool.

Rose’ men, led by Delroy Tyrrell, won their 200 yards Free Relay in a time of 1:24.60 seconds.

Tyrrell returned to break the pool’s meet record when he clocked 51.56 in his 100 backstroke in the 400 Medley Relay. The former record was 52.13 seconds set by Ryan Kakimseit. This time puts Tyrrell second overall in the conference behind Ryan Kakimseit from Adelphi University who has the fastest time in the 100 backstroke 51.29 seconds.

The Golden Knights swimmer was not done yet. He returned to the pool on Saturday and broke his own Pool Meet Record that he set on Friday. Delroy, swimming out of lane 4 in heat 1, reduced his 100 backstroke time by -0.87 seconds. He stopped the clock in 51.47 seconds in the men’s 100 yards backstroke. He placed first in this event.

On that same day, Tyrrell, in a dominant mood, helped the Golden Knights to another win in the 200 yards Medley Relay. He touched the wall in 24.09 seconds in the 50 backstroke leg.

Saturday evening session was more of the same. Delroy Tyrrell, swimming out of lane 5, clocked 1:55.52 seconds in the men’s 200 backstroke dropping -3.57 seconds and catapulting him to second overall in the conference. He was the only swimmer under 2.00 minutes. He won that race comfortably.

The college of Saint Rose emerged victorious over its competitors; College of Staten Island (CSI), Roberts Wesleyan University (RWU), Sarah Lawerence College (SLC) and Mount Saint Mary College (MSMC).