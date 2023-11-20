Canje woman cops UG Berbice Campus’s Best Graduating Student prize

…close to 200 students graduate in Ancient County

Kaieteur News – Feryal Khan, a small business owner from East Canje, Berbice, is the 2023 Best Graduating Student for The University of Guyana, Berbice Campus (UGBC).

Khan was among dozens of students who graduated on Saturday when the university held its convocation ceremony in Berbice.

According to the university Khan, 36, completed a Bachelor of Science in Management which is offered by UG’s School of Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (SEBI) with a GPA of 3.95, giving her an edge for the coveted prize.

When asked to describe her feeling after being declared Best Graduating Student at the Berbice Campus, Khan credited her hard work and contributions of her parents. “I am elated and extremely honoured to be awarded this title. My hard work, dedication to my studies and ability to persevere through all the challenges were certainly worth it. I have made my mom proud and I am certain, had my father been alive, he would have been one proud dad.”

Khan is the youngest of three children to her parents, Hallima and her deceased father Fajir Khan. She attended the Cumberland Primary School and then went on to complete her secondary education at the Berbice High School (BHS) where she was named her school’s Best Graduating Student for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in 2004 and Best Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) student in 2005.

According to the university, Khan, who resides with her 76-year-old mom is an ardent Muslim. “My father was a hire car driver who plied the Georgetown to Berbice route for some twenty-six years and my mom was a small business owner prior to retiring. My parents always made sure our home was comfortable and conducive to studying and my father ensured that all of his children must attain a university education,” she said.

Like many of her colleagues, Khan said she faced many challenges but was able to overcome them as she was determined to be successful. “Having to attend classes in the online dispensation meant working via WhatsApp groups, and scheduling late night zoom meetings to plan presentations and work on assignments,” she said.

Khan has been operating a small business over the past 16 years. She indicated that the venture has worked out well for her as it provided the flexibility to pursue her academic dreams. She explained that the programme she studied at UG helped her to understand the different business concepts and she was able to apply these to improve her own business.

According to Khan, her overall experience at the University of Guyana was “enriching, rewarding and offered insights into different perspectives. In addition, it allowed me to not accept issues at face value but rather it built on my ability to critically think and analyse for myself”.

Khan, in her advice to other persons desirous of pursuing tertiary education said, “Always fight for what is right, what is fair and what is just even if it means standing alone. Go after your dreams even if it seems impossible. The University of Guyana Berbice Campus has made this journey possible for me and it is also there for others too.”

Close to 200 students of the UG Berbice Campus graced the graduation stage on Saturday. They join 3000 students from the University’s Turkeyen Campus, who graduated last weekend in a series of graduation exercises at the National Cultural Centre (NCC) in Georgetown.

The university said this year’s Convocation Ceremonies have been extremely special as the university is proudly celebrating its Sixtieth Anniversary under the theme “Consistently We Rise, Changing the World in Infinite Ways.”