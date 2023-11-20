Berbice woman found murdered in bushes

Latest update November 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 20, 2023 News
– used condom found next to nude remains
Kaieteur News – The nude body of a West Coast Berbice (WCB) woman was found with multiple stab wounds in a clump of bushes at Experiment, New Housing Scheme, Berbice, Region Five.
Police identified the dead woman as Daniele Charles, 48, of Number 30 Village, WCB. A used condom was also found next to her remains.
The discovery was made around noon on Sunday. Charles body was found faced up and with her blood-stained clothes next to her. Her body is lying at Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Investigations are ongoing.
