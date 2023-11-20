She made the PPP appear as victims

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – I will stand up for the people of Linden as I have been doing almost all of my adult life. I have made a conscious and deliberate decision to avoid leaders of the Mayor and Town Council and to some extent those of the Regional Democratic Council in that town. I have integrity so I will not ventilate the reasons for my decision.

I am a Lindener, born and bred and I have paid my dues and made my contributions to that place of my birth. I love Linden. I sing no praise of myself when I tell you that had it not been for my intervention, Sharma Solomon would not be mayor, today. In fact, Sharma would have been completely sidelined from politics in that town and even at the party’s national level. At a personal level, I want nothing to do with Sharma Solomon but as a matter of fairness and my principled stance, I will continue to defend his right to be a leader both locally and nationally.

Let me make this pellucid; Town Councillor, Vanessa Kissoon will not only cause the current Town Council to fail, she will also cause the political downfall of Solomon. She remains an albatross around his neck strangling any chance of him becoming a successful politician.

The US officials on an independent fact finding mission to determine the validity of government’s discrimination and marginalisation were at a meeting at Linden on Friday to hear from our local politicians. Clear and convincing presentations of marginalisation and discrimination by government were made by the Regional Chairman, Deron Adams and Mayor, Sharma Solomon. Who allowed Vanessa Kissoon to chair that meeting?

Nowhere in this world would any group being accused of national wrongdoing accept a minute to defend their record against such serious allegations. Why did Vanessa Kissoon try to shut up the PPP representatives by issuing them a one minute edict? She is a long-standing politician and a former MP and knows the PPP would not accept that form of denial and bullying. What was her motive? Was it to make the PPP appear as victims and justified in bringing an abrupt end, through protest, to that meeting?

There is the view that Vanessa Kissoon is second in command of the Town Council though she was rejected for the position of Deputy Mayor. She is still the dominant figure in that local organ. She made the PPP appeared victims, yesterday.

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist