Woman, 84, concerned about health as neighbour, Chinese supermarket dump waste on her property

Kaieteur News – An 84-year-old woman of Farm Village, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), is pleading with the authorities to address the gross disrespect of her neighbours, who have been reportedly dumping their waste on her property over the past several weeks.

Sybil Barr, who resides at Lot 5 Farm Village, EBE visited Kaieteur News last week and was moved to tears as she pleaded for assistance.

Barr said she has been living at her small home all her life and now feels as though she is being forced out. According to the pensioner, her neighbour and a Chinese supermarket located a stone’s throw away from her home has been polluting her yard with their waste materials. Barr said she made a report to the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) which was to no avail. The woman said she is concerned about her health as the garbage pile continues to grow, causing insects to invade her home.

The woman told this newspaper that the Chinese supermarket and the nearby house, are rented and the landlord for the buildings would normally travel in and out of the country. Barr further noted that the Chinese supermarket waste pipes are on her property causing her land to be contaminated further. The frustrated woman said, “you see how we getting lil rain and the place gon be damp, well with the dirty water, it gon get the place in a mess.”

Meanwhile, she added that occupants of the house nearby would dispose their garbage on her land. Even though she confronted the landlord of both buildings, the situation remains the same. In fact, the pensioner said she was even told by the man that, “me go put it (the garbage) up pon yuh head.”

Barr told this newspaper that when the landlord is out of the country, he would rent the nearby house and the tenants would continue the trend of disposing of their waste on her land.

In a bid to remedy the situation, the woman visited the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and lodged a report. She said two inspection officers were dispatched to her location, sometime last week, however the dumping of waste on her property continues. She said she was told by the EPA that if this matter continues in January, 2024, the polluter would have to face the penalty of the law.