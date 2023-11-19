Region Three Chamber of Commerce to host job fair next Sunday

Waterfalls Magazine – The Essequibo Islands—West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be hosting a job fair on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at the West Demerara Secondary School aimed at providing opportunities to prospective employees as well as capacity support to those seeking jobs.

According to the body, the event will be held at 15:00hrs and it is being held in conjunction with the Ministry of Labour.

The body noted in a release, said the job fair aims to provide valuable opportunities not only for job seekers but also offers support through a series of workshops designed to assist attendees in enhancing their job prospects. These workshops will cover essential topics such as resume building, effective job-searching techniques, and interview preparation, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills needed for successful employment.

Individuals with expertise in various industries, including accounting, marketing, technology, construction trades, sales, and customer service, will discover a multitude of employment prospects, chamber of commerce noted.

The business body related that more than a dozen employers is expected to be at this event to connect with skilled job seekers. Also, it noted that employers interested in participating in the job fair are encouraged to get in touch with the Chamber via phone or email, and there are sponsorship opportunities available for interested parties.

The Region Three Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a business support organization that advocates for the interests of its members and promotes economic development in Essequibo Islands—West Demerara region of Guyana. Specifically, the entity provides several benefits for businesses, including networking opportunities, increased visibility and credibility, advocacy and support, access to exclusive programming, and a direct voice in national and regional policy development.